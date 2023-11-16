CPC Management Expands Excellence Group with Hire of Chief People Officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CPC Management LLC (CPCM) continues to expand with the hire of Caitlin Porter as Chief People Officer. Porter joins as the next strategic addition to CPCM's Excellence Group – a team dedicated to providing continuous improvement opportunities for CPC LLC's operating companies.

"CPCM is deeply focused on supporting our operating companies and management teams to succeed in the Five Key Battles. With CPCM's Excellence Group, we can provide this support with world class resources – resources our management teams may not otherwise have access to," said Wiley Curran, CPCM Principal and Co-Founder. "We are thrilled Caitlin has joined our team and look forward to seeing her experience in action with our internal CPCM team and our operating companies."

Caitlin Porter joins CPCM from National Veterinary Associates (NVA), a leading global pet care organization and community of more than 1,500 veterinary hospitals and pet resorts, where she served as Head of HR for the specialty and ER business. Over the course of her career, Porter has held HR roles in consulting and startup environments and spent over a decade at PepsiCo and Frito-Lay, leading teams through a variety of HR initiatives, from foundational program implementation to large-scale organizational transformation. She earned a Master's Degree in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from George Mason University and holds a B.A. in Psychology from Pennsylvania State University.

CPC was founded on a mission to buy, build, and hold companies for the long term, with a strong focus on succeeding in the Five Key Battles: People, Systems and Processes, Execution, Customer Intimacy, and Product Leadership. To achieve success in these areas, CPCM is strategically aligning a team of professionals that comprise its Excellence Group to focus on the continuous improvement of CPC's operating companies and management teams.

About CPC
CPC is owned by large family offices and successful entrepreneurs that are collectively aligned around long-term decision making and wealth creation. It was formed from the merger of Curran Companies' and C3 Capital's management teams and seeks to buy one to two companies a year and invest $60MM to $120MM+ per company into control positions. CPC does not use enterprise leverage to fund acquisitions, instead focusing management teams to excel in the Five Key Battles™: People, Systems and Processes, Execution, Customer Intimacy, and Product Leadership. Prior to forming CPC, the management team invested in more than 100 businesses covering a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.cpc.llc.

