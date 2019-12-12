CPC Navajo Nation Plumbing Project Delivers New Water Supply, Septic Systems

NAVAJO MOUNTAIN, Ariz., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives of the International Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Foundation (IWSH) have successfully completed a new outreach project with partners in Naatsis'áán Chapter, further developing a working relationship established via the Community Plumbing Challenge Navajo Nation program and IWSH-DigDeep Navajo Water Project collaboration.

From Dec. 3-7, a team of skilled volunteers, local contractors and community leaders joined forces in this remote reservation location to install new water supply and septic systems at the Arizona warehouse, the temporary home of the Naatsis'áán (Navajo Mountain) Chapter office, while the main Chapter House undergoes major renovation. The building will become the new Navajo Mountain post office once the chapter staff returns to its headquarters in early 2020.

"It has been an incredible week; a lot of work, a lot of prep, a lot of ups and downs, but in the end, we have done as we said we would and delivered a new plumbing system that is going to serve the Navajo Mountain Chapter for years to come," said Randy Lorge, IAPMO Education and Training Director and one of the IWSH team members responsible for this latest Navajo Mountain project. "It might not look like much, but now that they have this new restroom facility in place, the chapter will be able to move forward with their expansion."

"IWSH and DigDeep working together is a great accomplishment for the next step for the Navajo Mountain Chapter as they continue servicing the community from the renovated, temporary building," said Shanna Yazzie, Navajo Mountain Project Manager for DigDeep. "Communication, teamwork and having local skilled contractors was vital to the success of this latest project."

"This week we've been working at the Arizona warehouse, where Navajo Mountain Chapter are going to be moving into," added Donovan Smallcanyon, a water-solar technician with DigDeep. "This project has helped bring clean, running water to this remote location. It's very fulfilling."

"We've faced challenges this week with snow, plus how far removed we are from anything like nearby suppliers or hardware stores," said Smallcanyon, himself a resident of the Navajo Mountain area. "But it's really great to work with these organizations, and support what they want to do to help out the Navajo people."

Special thanks are extended to Ferguson, the largest U.S. distributor of plumbing supplies, PVF, waterworks and fire and fabrication products, which contributed supplies for this initiative as part of its ongoing partnership with IWSH and DigDeep.

Companies or organizations who wish to get involved with the CPC Navajo Nation program, or any other future editions of the international CPC program, are encouraged to get in touch via info@iwsh.org. One-time, tax-deductible donations to support these efforts may also be made via www.iwsh.org/donate.

ABOUT IWSH

The International Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Foundation harnesses the skills and expertise of water industry professionals, organizations and manufacturers to support critical water, sanitation and hygiene initiatives worldwide. For more information, visit www.iwsh.org.

SOURCE The International Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Foundation (IWSH)

