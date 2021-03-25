CPC Recognized by IGEL for Closing Largest Partner-Led Software Deal in 2020

CINCINNATI, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced that Computer Products Corp. (CPC) has been recognized for closing IGEL's largest partner-led software deal in 2020. The deal was one of the largest ELA deals, including the largest competitive seat replacement, for a large healthcare system, earning CPC the designation of IGEL's "Channel Deal of the Year Partner" for 2020. CPC was honored for this achievement on February 25 during DISRUPT Unite 2021 Cloud Workspaces Experience , IGEL's virtual international flagship event.

CPC owner with Founder and Advisory Board Member of IGEL

"We are pleased to be celebrating the mutual success we achieved with all of our partners in 2020 and excited to see CPC recognized for closing the 'Channel Deal of the Year' in North America,'" said Balaji Subramanian, Senior Vice President and Global Channel Chief, IGEL. "CPC has a unique place in IGEL's history as our first partner in North America. Last year saw steady growth for CPC's work-from-home practice, which includes IGEL OS as a foundational solution offering."

Phil Eden, Senior Director of Channel for IGEL, added, "We applaud all of our top-performing partners in 2020 and are pleased to be recognizing CPC's success. CPC's commitment to its IGEL practice is reflected both in their ability to source IGEL software opportunities and create positive customer experience. We are proud to have them as one of our Elite Partners."

In August 2020, CPC launched a new business unit devoted exclusively to bringing virtual desktop technology to customers - the IGEL Advantage Group (IAG). Following that, CPC quickly amassed 14 certifications and helped drive over $2M in revenue for IGEL in Q4 of 2020, helping IGEL disrupt the end user computing space by combining IGEL software with with digital workspace technologies, including Citrix, VMware and Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD). CPC's IAG team possesses nearly 50 years of EUC talent, more than 25 high-level certifications, and deep experience from both the solution provider and in-house IT perspectives across multiple sectors. The creation of the IAG was called "unique" by IGEL CEO Jed Ayres in an interview with CRN.

"In launching the IGEL Advantage Group last year, our goal was to serve the needs of businesses of all sizes that can benefit from IGEL's industry-leading software solutions," said Bruce Poor, President of Business Development, CPC. "Our team has decades of experience in providing IGEL-driven products to our customers. Since we began working with IGEL, we have led the deployments of IGEL OS, thin clients and WVD solutions for tens of thousands of users in complicated regulatory environments, such as healthcare and government. We are proud to be recognized by IGEL, and would like to thank their outstanding team for all of their support in helping us establish and grow our IGEL Advantage Group."

CPC's Chief Executive Officer and Owner, Jim Volpenhein also remarked, "IGEL has been our partner since it came to the U.S., and we have witnessed the technology evolve to a best-in-class solution. We are proud to be a leading IGEL Velocity Partner."

