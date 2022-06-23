CPC Scientific Announces New California Peptide API Manufacturing Facility

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CPC Scientific Inc., a leading global peptide CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization) has invested in a new peptide API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) manufacturing site, bringing many new jobs to Rocklin, California. The 41,000 sq ft facility located at 3880 Atherton Rd, Rocklin, CA 95765 will be utilized to manufacture clinical to commercial-grade peptide products for increased manufacturing capacity and will diversify CPC Scientific's supply chain.

"CPC Scientific is entering an exciting period of growth and innovation for peptide and oligonucleotide therapeutic development and manufacturing, and we will continue to provide therapeutic APIs to pharmaceutical and biotech companies around the world. We are very pleased to partner with the City of Rocklin, California to bring manufacturing and Life-Science jobs to local American workers," said Shawn Lee, Ph.D., CEO.

Expanding CPC Scientific's manufacturing footprint in North America enables them to continue to produce innovative peptide products while providing additional capacity to specialty peptide APIs more rapidly.

Peptide-based therapeutic candidates have been the fastest growing sector among all the chemical synthesized NCEs (New Chemical Entities) for new drug development in recent years. For over two decades, CPC Scientific has been a reliable partner for its clients all over the world including multinational pharmaceutical companies, biotech companies, and academic institutions by providing value-added one-stop-shop development and manufacturing services to support their clinical trials. CPC Scientific has been successfully supplying commercialized APIs to their clients in the U.S., Europe, Australia, Japan, and China for their peptide-based drugs and medical devices. By expanding their GMP manufacturing footprint, the CRDMO will enable their clients and partners to have multiple geographic options to ensure a secure API supply chain.

"We have helped many of our clients to bring an innovative drug into the market from a concept. With the new Rocklin site, we believe we will be able to contribute more especially to the Northern American market and we will continue making our efforts with our decades of peptide synthesis expertise to help our clients to save lives and improve human health worldwide," said Shawn Lee, Ph.D.

The new Rocklin CGMP facility is scheduled to be online and fully operational by 2023. With manufacturing operations in Hangzhou (CN) and Rocklin, CA (US), these facilities will enable CPC Scientific to help meet the growing worldwide demand for peptide-based therapeutics and diagnostics.

About CPC Scientific.

Founded in 2001, CPC Scientific is a globally recognized and leading CRDMO specializing in synthetic peptide production, which is also expanding its footprint in synthetic oligonucleotides. The company works directly with leaders in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries to help bring life-changing therapeutics and diagnostics to market. CPC Scientific has the capability of serving customers from early drug discovery stages through clinical trials to commercial manufacturing and is proudly supplying commercial APIs to our partners all over the world. Dozens of isolated process and purification suites for peptide manufacturing enable simultaneous multi-Kg batch size projects. With an emphasis on technology, innovation, and experience, we are proud to have facilities inspected by many government agencies including U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

