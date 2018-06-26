CPChain Announces PDash, a Solution for More Efficient, Secure and Cost-Effective Data Exchange

"While it has the power to change our everyday lives, IoT remains fragmented and comprised of various incompatible systems, fraudulent data, and risky open network sharing that can lead to a breach," said Dr. Long Chengnian, CEO of CPChain. "PDash addresses these major hurdles by connecting data providers and users more efficiently and securely via a chain that unites and stimulates all data sharing participants. We're excited to give our fans and future users an inside look at our innovative platform."

PDash boasts wallet and market features, as well as a proxy network. Each of these innovative offerings utilize encrypted data on a distributed ledger or blockchain to ensure transparency and security. The PDash wallet feature enables users to make transactions and manage data when making a purchase, placing a focus on the data's value and it's sharing lifecycle. The marketplace allows users to view and purchase data or upload it for sale. Utilizing its unique tokenization strategy, PDash rewards valid transactions and punishes fraudulent ones.

At its core, the platform incentivizes users to share information and assure the quality of data listed in the marketplace without the need to enlist costly, third-party support from data miners. Lastly, its decentralized proxy network ensures data is intact and can be readily retrieved by the user, improving accessibility.

CPChain's PDash will be able to serve a multitude of applications across industries that are especially susceptible to risks posed by the IoT. This includes automotive/transportation, supply chain/industrial, medical and finance. For example, CPChain is already discussing potential applications with BMW and Lynk & Co.

CPChain has already made strides within the industry, closing via a private sale in less than 48 hours for $30 million and garnering attention and support from investments and partners such as the Trusted IOT Alliance (TIOTA), Qtum, Metaverse, High Performance Blockchain (HPB) and VeChain. Fully backed by an international team with experience in IoT, finance, security and commercial operations, CPChain is led by Dr. Long Chengnian, Founder and CEO of CPChain and Dr. Zhao Bin, Co-Founder, who has secured three patents on IoT inventions.

The full PDash platform will be available in October 2018.

For more information, visit: https://cpchain.io/

About CPChain

Cyber Physical Chain (CPChain) is a China-based distributed infrastructure platform for the next generation of the Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain's goal is to integrate blockchain and encryption via cloud storage to enable IoT devices to interact with different data sets over cross-chain applications. It can reduce the cost of system interconnection, increase the value of data sharing, and improve end-user privacy and system security. CPChain focuses on the scalability, security and real-time issues that blockchain faces in the IoT industry. For more information, visit: https://cpchain.io/

