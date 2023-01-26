CPD Clinical Trial Administrator (CTA) Beginner Course (February 6-21, 2023)

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Trial Administrator (CTA) Beginner" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

If you are looking to enter the field of clinical research, this CPD-accredited course is for you. It will provide you with a comprehensive insight into an entry-level Clinical Trial Administrator (CTA) role.

This fundamental "how-to" and "why" course focuses on introducing you to the clinical processes as well as getting you interview-ready! You will learn about the clinical trial administrator's role and responsibilities in the context of the regulations and rules that govern clinical trials.

Your experienced tutor will guide you through case scenarios, simulation exercises and discuss a marketed product's life cycle. Alongside this, you will review and construct sample trial master files and study documents to reinforce the learning concepts and hit the ground running.

Who Should Attend:

If you are new to clinical research or an administrator who has just started working in clinical trials (entry-level CTA), or if you've recently graduated from university and wish to pursue a career in clinical trials, this course is specifically designed for you.

This is a starter course that will equip you with insight into the clinical trial process and terminology and can show you how to enter the clinical trial industry.

What will be covered in this course?



This module will look at:

What is a clinical trial

The four clinical trial stages

Exploring the necessity for clinical trials

Key personnel involved in clinical trials

The rules and regulations governing clinical trials (ICH-GCP)

The overall process for a clinical trial

The role of the CTA in the context of a clinical trial

Review clinical trial documents and the trial master file

You will also be guided through some real-life practical training that you will experience on the job.

Scenario-based training

Review the life cycle of a marketed drug

Group workshop

Review of clinical trial documentation and a trial master file

A day in the life of a Clinical Trial Administrator

Course Structure

Duration: 3 weeks, 2 sessions per week for 3 hours each day

Total training hours: Approximately 18 hours

Training days: Mondays and Tuesdays

Speakers:



Dr. Lia Hunter

Founder and Director

CGX Training and Clinnovate Ltd



With a BSc in Chemistry, PhD in Organic Chemistry and a Postdoctoral Research Fellowship at the Institute of Biotechnology at Cambridge University, Dr Lia Hunter's career has spanned 30 years in clinical research. Founder and Director of both CGX Training and Clinnovate Ltd, Dr Hunter has worked for and with world-renowned pharmaceutical organisations, including Pfizer, Biogen, Takeda and AbbVie.



Donna-Marie Donalds

QC Monitoring Solutions



Donna-Marie Donalds' career has spanned more than 20 years. Starting as a CRA for the Thrombosis Research Institute in 2001, she has since worked with the likes of Johnson & Johnson, Covance and Sanofi-Aventis. She is currently the Managing Director of QC Monitoring Solutions while freelancing as a clinical research consultant. Donna-Marie is also Head of Training and the innovative course creator at CGX Training.



