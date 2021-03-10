CPDC Announces Appointment of Bruno Paquin as Permanent CEO

HAMILTON, ON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC) announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Bruno Paquin as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The CEO appointment has taken effect on March 4, 2021.

Dr. John Thornback, Chair of the Board of Directors said, "We are pleased to announce that Bruno Paquin has been appointed CEO of CPDC with immediate effect. The Board feels that Bruno has done an excellent job as interim CEO over the past few months and we are looking forward to working with Bruno, and everyone in the CPDC family, our clients and employees, as he leads us through the next phases of development to a successful future.

Dr. Paquin joined CPDC in 2018, where he supported the Centre as Senior Director of Business Development. Prior to joining CPDC, Bruno was VP Business Development at Immuni T from 2011 to 2018, where his role was central to the growth of the company and to building a pipeline of sponsored research programs. Prior to Immuni T, Bruno started as the Head of the Technology Development Unit at Genizon Biosciences to become the Executive Director, Head of Business Development, from 2000 to 2011. Bruno received his PhD in Biochemistry from Université de Montréal.

Bruno Paquin said, "I am honoured to be named CPDC's CEO and thankful to the Chair and all the members of the Board of Directors for their confidence. The CPDC is an exceptional organization transforming patients' life by fostering the development of revolutionizing drugs. With the support of the leadership team and that of all the employees, I look forward to leading CPDC to its continuing success and shaping its bright future."

About CPDC

The Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC) is a private, not-for-profit company dedicated to improving patient's lives by advancing drugs for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. Created in 2008, with the support of multiple stakeholders, including the Networks of Centres of Excellence (NCE), McMaster University and the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR), CPDC has become a global leader in the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation radiopharmaceuticals. With an established pipeline of products and a robust and reliable manufacturing unit, CPDC supplies innovative diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals that are used daily in Canada and around the world. CPDC currently employs over 110 staff in Hamilton and Toronto. For more information about CPDC, please visit: www.imagingprobes.ca or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization

Related Links

imagingprobes.ca

