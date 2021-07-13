CPDC Announces Four New Appointments To Board of Directors

HAMILTON, ON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC), a global leader in the development, production and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals, announced today that it has appointed four new Members to join its Board of Directors effective June 17, 2021.

The new Members are as follows:

Dr. Bettina Hamelin, is the current President and CEO of Ontario Genomics. Dr. Sheila Singh holds various titles including Pediatric Neurosurgeon, McMaster Children's Hospital, Professor of Surgery, Professor of Biochemistry and Biomedical Sciences, Director, Cancer Research Centre, McMaster University, Senior Canada Research Chair in Human Cancer Stem Cell Biology, University Scholar, and Chair, McMaster College of Health Investors. Dr. Lana E. Janes, is currently Venture Partner at adMare BioInnovations and Interim CEO of Abdera Therapeutics and Mr. Peter Pattison is the President, Interventional Oncology at Boston Scientific.

"We are pleased to welcome Bettina, Sheila, Lana and Peter as new independent Directors to the CPDC Board." said Dr. John Thornback, CPDC's Chair. "They join CPDC at an exciting time as we continue to drive our commercialization efforts. The addition of these Directors complements our existing Board of Directors' skills and experience, and we are confident they will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy for the future of CPDC. We look forward to their contributions."

CPDC would also like to extend its gratitude to three long standing Board members who retired from the Board of Directors in June 2021. Dr. Robert Sutherland, was a Director for over 10 years and served as the Board Chair for many of those years. Dr. Mark Lundie, also served as Board Chair for a 1 year term, with over 8 years on the Board and Dr. Paul Schaffer has been a Director since 2018. "We are truly grateful to these outgoing members who have volunteered their time to guide CPDC throughout the years, dedicating significant time and energy to help our past, present and future growth into the organization we are today." said Dr Thornback.

About Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC)

The Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization (CPDC) is a Centre of Excellence for Commercialization and Research (CECR) located at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. CPDC is a private, not-for-profit company and global leader in the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation radiopharmaceuticals that was created with the support of multiple stakeholders, including the Networks of Centres of Excellence (NCE), McMaster University and the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR). Since its foundation in 2008, CPDC has established a pipeline of products along with a robust and reliable global supply of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals used daily for the detection and treatment of human diseases such as cancer.

