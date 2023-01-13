CPF Mortgage Becomes Preferred Lender for Homan Group EXP Realty

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Homan Group Exp Realty in Hernando County, FL, has chosen CPF Mortgage as their preferred lender.

This partnership was formed to ensure a quality and consistent experience for individuals selling and buying their homes. The Homan Group has 30 team members and focuses on Hernando County and surrounding markets. Thomas Homan Jr. handles day-to-day operations and believes "CPF can help us get to the next level of growth by providing their 5-star experience, technology, and consistent process to our agents and clients."

Justin Kelly, President and CEO of CPF Mortgage, confirmed, "The Homan Group has a lot to offer clients in their market, and we believe our team, process, and the fact that we are an independent mortgage lender and broker can help them grow and scale in 2023 and beyond."

About CPF Mortgage

CPF Mortgage (Christopher Paul Financial, LLC) is a 5-star independent mortgage lender rated by several hundred happy homeowners. We provide expert home financing support and devoted customer service, to help homebuyers find the right mortgage rate for them.

To get a customized home financing quote or schedule a call with a CPF Mortgage broker, visit www.cpfloans.com.

