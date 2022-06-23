TAMPA, Fla., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CPF Mortgage (Christopher Paul Financial, LLC) announces their expansion and new broker licensure in the state of Tennessee. With this, CPF Mortgage will be able to provide fast and reliable home financing services to more communities and families.

CPF Mortgage Expands Their National Reach

CPF Mortgage announced the grand opening of their new Tennessee office. Their new space is located in Knoxville and will provide the same services as their flagship location in Trinity, FL. The new Tennessee location officially launched on May 1st 2022 and is currently managed by Derek Aron, Manager of Operations and Sr. Mortgage Loan Originator.

CEO Justin Kelly expressed enthusiasm about the new location, stating, "We believe that our local hometown feel and approach to mortgage lending will be well received by the people of Tennessee. We look forward to continuing our growth and success by building on our 5-star reputation as we continue to expand in the future".

CPF Mortgage continues to provide their host of home purchase and refinancing services at their new locations, including 5-30 year loan terms for fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages; conforming, jumbo, and super jumbo loans; and federally-supported loans like FHA, VA, and USDA loans.

Setting their Sights Across the Country

When CPF Mortgage first opened their doors in 2007, they were a small, family-owned company. Now in 2022, they have expanded to three states and with their sights set on continuing to grow and open new locations across the country.

In fact, just earlier this year CPF Mortgage opened another office in Littleton, Colorado–their first licensed state in the west. This new location is managed by Tyler Cabral, Sr. Mortgage Loan Originator, and like their other offices, it also offers competitive rates.

Their goal is not only to provide industry-leading rates to their local community but also to offer their dedicated customer services to a growing, national client base.

About CPF Mortgage

CPF Mortgage (Christopher Paul Financial, LLC) is a family-owned and operated home financing company, founded in 2007 in the heart of Trinity, Florida. CPF Mortgage provides expert home financing support and devoted customer service, to help homebuyers find the right mortgage rate for them.

To get a customized home financing quote or schedule a call with a CPFmortgage broker, visit www.cpfloans.com.

Media Contact:

Amanda Karpavicus, Administrative Director

[email protected]

865-245-0861

SOURCE CPF Mortgage