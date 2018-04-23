CPFL Energia files 2017 20-F Form Annual Report with the SEC

CAMPINAS, Brazil, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE: CPL and BM&FBOVESPA: CPFE3) announces that its 2017 20-F Form annual report has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 23, 2018 and is available on the company's Investor Relations website (www.cpfl.com.br/ir).