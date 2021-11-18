CPG Brand Oat Haus Announces Actress Jameela Jamil as Investor and Social Impact Advisor

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oat Haus, makers of the first oat-based spread, announced today the appointment of actress and social activist Jameela Jamil as an Investor and the brand's Social Impact Advisor.

As an outspoken advocate for body neutrality and eating disorder recovery, Jamil joins the brand on a collective mission to empower others to love themselves and find joy in food. "It has always been I Weigh's mission to help people around the world reclaim all the wasted energy that often comes along with disordered eating," Jamil shares. "I love the product, Ali's story, and Oat Haus' mission, so getting involved with the company in a more meaningful way made a lot of sense for I Weigh."

Officially launched in March 2018, Oat Haus is dedicated to inspiring others through food. Founder Ali Bonar started the brand after struggling for over a decade with orthorexia, binge eating and exercise addiction. "The idea for Granola Butter came out of my eating disorder recovery," says Bonar. "After years of restricting and bingeing, I couldn't digest nuts very well. I was looking for a nut-free spread, but none of the current options resonated with me, so I decided to create my own — and Granola Butter was born."

"For many years I was terrified of food, so I built this brand to prioritize the emotional and community value of the eating experience and most importantly, to make sure others know they're not alone."

Bonar says, "We're very excited to welcome Jameela into the Oat Haus. As someone who's also struggled with an eating disorder, she understands firsthand how destructive they can be. She's done a phenomenal job of amplifying voices and creating a radically inclusive space through her I Weigh community. We look forward to her guidance and mentorship to help affect change through our brand on a larger scale."

The brand's flagship product, Granola Butter, is disrupting the spreads space and breathing fresh air into a stale category. Recently seen on ABC's Shark Tank, Oat Haus has seen explosive growth since their inception in 2018.

Granola Butter is top 8 allergen-free, making it a delicious and nutrient-dense option for those with dietary restrictions or in allergen-free communities such as schools. They have five core flavors: Original, Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry Shortcake and Blueberry, and just launched a limited-edition Apple Pie flavor earlier this week.

Oat Haus's products are available for purchase through Oat Haus's website or at select retailers such as Whole Foods, Central Market, Thrive Market, and more. For those interested in learning more, please visit https://oat.haus or follow the brand on Instagram at @oat.haus.

ABOUT OAT HAUS

Oat Haus is the creator of the world's first oat-based spread. Founded by UC Berkeley and CIA graduates, Oat Haus is disrupting the spread category with their allergen-free yet delicious spreads. Vegan, gluten-free, and made with organic ingredients, Granola Butter is the perfect nut butter alternative for those looking for a new spread or school-safe snack.

ABOUT I WEIGH

I Weigh is a community-based mental health movement and education platform centered around Allyship and Activism. Founded by actress and activist Jameela Jamil in 2018, the underlying mission of I Weigh is a "Revolution Against Shame," and a call for serious discussion as a society about how we value ourselves beyond just a number on the scale. The organization has a reputation for integrity, entertainment and palpable change, and has also worked with big tech to assist in changing global policies at Facebook and Instagram around diet & detox products being shown to minors, as well as participating in Congressional briefings to advance legislation to protect kids in school from harmful rhetoric.

