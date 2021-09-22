CPG Brand Silipint Shifts Online Store's Lower-End SMB Platform to Nogin Intelligent Commerce

TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silipint, the Bend, Oregon-based maker of silicone drinkware, tableware and other products, has moved its online store to Nogin's Commerce-as-a-Service (CaaS) platform. The shift will enable the fast-growing CPG brand to deliver best-in-class ecommerce to its clientele, as well as increase sales, profits and conversion rates, and execute R&D upgrades in real-time.

Rick Fredland, Founder and CEO of Silipint, which is known for its unbreakable, safe and eco-friendly products, said the company turned to Nogin after a disappointing trial run with a lower-end SMB ecommerce platform. "In working with Nogin, we're gaining access to leading-edge AI, predictive analytics and R&D that will give our customers a superior ecommerce experience."

Under the agreement, Tustin-based Nogin will handle all aspects of Silipint's ecommerce operations, ramping up the manufacturer's online performance with its Intelligent Commerce software, AI-driven marketing capabilities and high-touch digital services.

"Leveraging our cloud services and experts, layered on top of the Intelligent Commerce Platform, allows Silipint to scale with demand generated by a platform that is always learning and optimizing," said Jan-Christopher Nugent, CEO of Nogin.

From a business standpoint, Nogin's Intelligent Commerce software, people and process can translate into benefits such as reduced free shipping and fulfillment costs, more efficient media spend, higher conversion rates, stronger gross margin, and more.

"Just as Amazon Web Services was revolutionary for on-demand cloud-hosting, the Nogin platform is a game-changer in ecommerce," said Nugent, who notes that Nogin has also delivered Commerce as a Service for such major brands as Honeywell, Hurley, Bebe, Lululemon, True Religion, Yeezy and Charming Charlie.

Silipint, which now has more than 500 employees, is growing quickly for several reasons, Fredland said. "Both consumers and the businesses that cater to them are increasingly interested in using drinkware, tableware and other products that are 100 percent sustainable," he noted. "We also make the world's only all-silicone, unbreakable pint glass, which is in high demand given the prevalence of outdoor dining and events."

About Nogin

Nogin delivers Commerce as a Service to leading brands in the fashion, CPG, beauty, health, and wellness industries. The company's Intelligent Commerce product is a full-stack ecommerce platform that includes R&D, sales optimization, and machine learning, along with artificial intelligence-driven marketing and fulfillment. Known for helping global brands keep pace with big retail and drive predictable profitability, Nogin partners with clients to take the ecommerce operation, team, and data from the ground up—typically in less than 90 days. For more information on the company's services, visit www.nogin.com.

