CPG, CBD manufacturer Global Widget to attend leading convenience distribution conference in Chicago, Sept. 20-23

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Widget, the manufacturer and distributor of the iconic CBD brand Hemp Bombs® and a contract manufacturer of CBD and health and wellness products, will showcase its newest alternative health and wellness brands at Convenience Distribution Business Exchange (CDBX) in Chicago, September 20-23. In addition to Hemp Bombs, Global Widget will feature its newest product lines Mystic Labs™, hyper brain iQ and Forever Well Nutrition™. CDBX is a Convenience Distribution Association (CDA) membership conference which brings together convenience product distributors and wholesale distributors.

"After having to be virtual last year, it is great to be back meeting with leading convenience distributors and other members of CDA in person," said Vince Gillen, Vice President of Sales for Global Widget. "As the CBD category captain in convenience with over 60% market share, we look forward to bringing the latest award-winning CBD products and new product offerings to distributors already familiar with Hemp Bombs."

CDA is a trade organization working on behalf of convenience products distributors in the United States. Its distributor members represent more than $102 billion in U.S. convenience product sales and serve a wide variety of small retail formats. The organization's annual conference brings together CDA members with key trading partners for one-on-one meetings.

"As more consumers return to retail and brick-and-mortar stores, it is essential that distributors stay on top of the latest consumer trends to ensure the success of c-stores nationwide," said Gillen. "Distributors are looking to partner with manufacturers committed to crafting consumer products based on industry-leading data that help retailers maximize sell-through. Our partnership with SPINs helps us look at product forms, price points and ingredients."

Earlier this year, Hemp Bombs products won awards from leading convenience store industry publications. Its Botanical Blends CBD Gummies were voted Convenience Store News Best New Products in the CBD-Edibles category after judges reviewed taste, value, convenience, ingredients and other criteria. Most recently, Hemp Bombs Delta-8 Gummies were voted by more than 1,000 retailers as a CSP 2021 Retailer Choice Best New Product.

About Us

Global Widget, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a vertically integrated manufacturer, distributor and marketer of CBD and health and wellness products, and a leader in gummy production and packaging. The company is the trusted powerhouse behind CBD brands Hemp Bombs and Nature's Script and the wellness brand, Defense Boost. With more than 100,000 square feet of manufacturing space and about 300 employees, Global Widget is one of the nation's largest CBD companies and a leading contract manufacturer providing quality products and support services to retailers, distributors and private brands worldwide. https://www.globalwidget.com.

Media Contact:

Joe Agostinelli, PR Manager

813.497.5752 | [email protected]

SOURCE Global Widget