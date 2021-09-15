CPG, CBD manufacturer Global Widget to showcase award-winning products and new health and wellness brands at 2021 NACS Show in Chicago

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Widget, the manufacturer and distributor of the iconic CBD brand Hemp Bombs® and a contract manufacturer of CBD and health and wellness products, will showcase its newest alternative health and wellness brands at the 2021 NACS Show in Chicago, Oct. 6-8, at McCormick Place.

In addition to Hemp Bombs, Global Widget will feature its newest product lines Mystic Labs™, hyper brain iQ™ and Forever Well Nutrition™. Global Widget will have two booth locations, one featuring all products in partnership with CB Distributors and Fenix SBT at booth #1528. Its second booth, #2868, will provide retailers a chance to take a break at its Hemp Bombs Relaxation Station.

"We consider it a privilege to be a part of the 2021 NACS Show and we are really looking forward to seeing our distribution and retail partners in person," said Vince Gillen, Vice President of Sales at Global Widget. "In 2019, we were a part of the first-ever CBD Pavilion at the NACS Show. Now, as the CBD category leader, retailers recognize us as a trusted manufacturer that helps maximize sell-through by putting brands and products in their stores that meet consumer demand."

Global Widget will showcase its following brands at NACS 2021:

Hemp Bombs – featuring CBD gummies, oils, topicals, vape products and Delta-8 gummies

Mystic Labs – featuring Kratom and Delta-8 gummies, oils and vape products

hyper brain iQ – featuring nootropic gummies and capsules

Forever Well Nutrition – a new health and wellness brand in partnership with America's Personal Trainer™ Tony Little featuring gummies, topicals and oils

Earlier this year, Hemp Bombs Delta-8 Gummies were voted by over 1,000 retailers as a CSP Daily News Retailer Choice Best New Product. In 2020, Hemp Bombs Original, High Potency and Sleep CBD Gummies received the same honor.

"With gummies being a top delivery method, the feedback from our retail partners validates the quality and popularity of our products," said Gillen. "Everything we do, we do in-house, including product development, formulation, manufacturing, marketing and quality control. We give retailers the utmost confidence that they are partnering with a trusted, experienced manufacturer that is committed to driving sales with products designed for c-stores."

