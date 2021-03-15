CPG Digital Marketing Market to Reach US$ 60.6 Billion by 2027, Globally |CAGR: 7.8%|UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the CPG Digital Marketing market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The CPG Digital Marketing market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the CPG Digital Marketing market. The CPG Digital Marketing market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the CPG Digital Marketing market at the global and regional levels. The Global CPG Digital Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021-207 to reach US 60.6 billion by 2027.

Market Overview

The global CPG Digital landscape is evolving at a rapid pace. Over the last couple of years, CPG Digital Marketing has witnessed a significant change in the way customers devour information. Moreover, digital advertising has completely changed primitive marketing methods and has further compelled marketers to stay connected with their buyers via social media applications and the internet to sell their products and services.

As per a study, digital ad spending as a percentage of total media ad spending increased from 45.9% in 2018 to 53.6% in 2020. Also, a rise in total ad spending by the developed countries is a key contributing factor for the growth of the industry. During 2018-2019, China, UK, Norway, Ireland, and Denmark were the top 5 leading countries with digital ad spending of 69.5%, 66.4%, 65.5%, 62.6%, and 61.1% respectively in 2019.

Furthermore, escalating emphasis on content marketing, big data, and marketing automation is also acting as the growth catalyst to the industry. As per a survey, these techniques were the top-rated digital marketing technologies with 20.3%, 20.2%, and 10.3% respectively.

Covid-19 Impact

Digital transformation is redefining the way consumers interact with consumer goods. Also, industries are learning to adapt to these new changes by realigning their strategies to fulfill the new demands of their customers. Therefore, companies have started doing strategic alliances for digital transformation and wider reach to the consumer. For instance: In 2020, Google partnered with "MCN MEDIA BRANDS" to develop a comprehensive playbook for CPG brands to embrace digital marketing transformation. Also, due to the COVID -19 pandemic, online shopping witnessed a sharp rise. As per a study, essential items such as household supplies in the United States skyrocketed by 76% in March and packaged food by 46% in March. Furthermore, advertising production halted overnight. As per a report by McKinsey, more than 50 % of ad campaigns have been disrupted since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

Global CPG Digital Marketing Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By Format, the market is primarily bifurcated into

Search Marketing

Email Marketing

Social Media Marketing

Content Marketing

Others

The search Marketing segment dominated the by format segment of the global CPG digital market and will grow at 6.7% CAGR to reach US$ 24.3 billion by the year 2027. However, the content marketing segment would witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By Programming Type, the market is primarily segmented into

Programmatic

Non-Programmatic

Amongst programming types, the programmatic segment accounted for the largest share and is expected to grow at 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2027. In 2019, the programmatic segment accounted for a revenue share of almost 78.9%.

By Platform, the market is primarily studied into

Desktop

Mobile

In 2019, the mobile segment dominated the global CPG Digital market with nearly 56.8% of the market share and it is anticipated by 2027, the segment will garner US$ 38.4 billion of the market.

CPG Digital Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( the United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Italy , France , Spain , and Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , and Rest of ) Rest of the World

Based on the estimation, the North America region dominated the CPG Digital Marketing market with almost US$ 12 billion in revenue in 2019. At the same time, the Europe region is expected to grow remarkably with a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period on account of the growth in the total mobile ad spends which accounted for 41% of all digital ad spend across the region.

The major players targeting the market includes

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Accenture Interactive

PwC Digital Services

IBM iX

Dentsu

Deloitte Digital'

Blue focus Communication Group

Epsilon

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the CPG Digital Marketing market. The leading players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the CPG Digital Marketing market?

Which factors are influencing the CPG Digital Marketing market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the CPG Digital Marketing market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the CPG Digital Marketing market?

What are the demanding global regions of the CPG Digital Marketing market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

hat are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

