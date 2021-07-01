CPG manufacturer Global Widget adds U.S. Hemp Authority™ among its latest certifications

TAMPA, Fla., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Widget, the manufacturer and distributor of iconic CBD brands Hemp Bombs® and Nature's Script™, along with the health and wellness brand Defense Boost™ and a contract manufacturer for leading CBD, health and wellness private label brands, announces it has received the U.S. Hemp Authority® Certification (USHA).

"As a leading manufacturer of CBD and wellness products to consumers, retailers, distributors and private label brands, this certification showcases our commitment to developing and making compliant, quality products every day," said Kevin Collins, co-founder of Global Widget.

Audits for the USHA Certification were completed at Global Widget's Tampa facilities by FoodChain ID, one of the world's leading food safety, testing, and sustainability organizations, and included reviews of the company's quality management systems and standard operating procedures to ensure it is compliant with the U.S. Hemp Authority certification standard.

USHA creates and upholds stringent regulatory standards through independent third-party auditing, certifying many of the industry's leading hemp and CBD companies. The certification signals Global Widget's ongoing commitment to produce only the highest-quality gummies and other edibles, as well as topicals.

With more than 1,000 SKUs, Global Widget formulates, manufactures and distributes its products from its three facilities, which total more than 110,000 square feet. The company will be expanding with a fourth manufacturing and distribution facility in Tampa this summer with an additional 65,000 square feet.

In addition to the USHA Certification, Global Widget has also recently completed its certification process for the following:

Florida Food Hemp

GMP

Kosher Certification

"We are proud to be U.S. Hemp Authority® Certified in an effort to provide our customers, distribution and private label brand partners the quality CBD and wellness products they expect," said Frances Capo, Director of Quality Assurance/Quality Control. "Our commitment to compliance, safe and effective products for consumers nationwide is our top priority."

About Us

Global Widget, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a vertically integrated manufacturer, distributor and marketer of CBD and health and wellness products, and a leader in gummy production and packaging. The company is the trusted powerhouse behind CBD brands Hemp Bombs and Nature's Script and the wellness brand, Defense Boost. With more than 110,000 square feet of facility space and more than 200 employees, Global Widget is one of the nation's largest CBD companies and a leading contract manufacturer providing quality products and support services to retailers and distributors worldwide. www.globalwidget.com.

