CPG manufacturer Global Widget to showcase both classic CBD, new alternative products at Las Vegas's Tobacco Plus Expo in May

TAMPA, Fla., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Widget, the manufacturer and distributor of iconic CBD brands Hemp Bombs®, Nature's Script™ and Perfect Paws Hemp™, is returning to trade shows to showcase its top-selling CBD products and new product offerings, starting with the Tobacco Plus Expo (TPE). The in-person event will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, May 12-14, in Las Vegas, NV. Global Widget will be featured in booth 2097.

"We are really looking forward to in-person meetings with retailers, wholesalers and distributors," said Global Widget's Vice President of Sales, Vince Gillen. "In addition to bringing our popular CBD products from Hemp Bombs, we will be showcasing products from our newest brands Mystic Labs and Black Diamond."

According to IRI and SPINS data, Hemp Bombs currently owns a CBD category share of 67% in the convenience channel. Global Widget will look to capitalize on that success in other tobacco retail channels with our latest brands and products from Mystic Labs and Black Diamond.

"As the retail space continues to evolve when it comes to health and wellness alternative product options, we are excited to offer the latest trending products that consumers and retailers have been asking for," Gillen said.

Mystic Labs offers hemp-derived gummies, tinctures, and vape cartridges. For more information on partnering with Mystic Labs, visit https://mysticlabsd8.com/wholesale/.

Black Diamond Kratom products include tinctures, gummies and capsules. Wholesalers can visit https://www.blackdiamondkratom.com/ to inquire about partnerships. Both brands were launched in late 2020 and made available to our distribution and retail partners.

For more information on TPE, visit https://tobaccoplusexpo.com/. Retailers, wholesalers and distributors can learn more about partnering with Global Widget and its brands by visiting www.hempbombs.com, www.mysticlabsd8.com and www.blackdiamondkratom.com.

About Us

Global Widget, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a vertically integrated manufacturer, distributor and marketer of CBD and health and wellness products, and a leader in gummy production and packaging. The company is the trusted powerhouse behind the iconic CBD brands Hemp Bombs, Nature's Script and Perfect Paws Hemp for pets. With more than 110,000 square feet of facility space and more than 200 employees, Global Widget is one of the nation's largest CBD companies and a leading contract manufacturer providing quality products and support services to retailers and distributors worldwide. www.globalwidget.com.

