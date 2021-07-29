CPG Manufacturer Global Widget to Showcase Leading CBD, Health and Wellness Brands at ASD Market Week in Las Vegas, Aug. 22-24

TAMPA, Fla., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Widget, the manufacturer and distributor of the iconic CBD brand Hemp Bombs®, will be showcasing its newest alternative health and wellness brands at ASD Market Week, Aug. 22-24 in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Global Widget will be in booth W12131. In addition to its Hemp Bombs brand, Global Widget will feature its newest product lines Mystic Labs, Black Diamond Kratom, hyper brain iQ and Forever Well Nutrition.

"As a leading distributor and manufacturer of premium CBD and alternative health and wellness products, ASD Market Week allows us to see our long-time distributor and retail partners face to face," said Vince Gillen, Vice President of Sales. "We continue to grow our market share with Hemp Bombs, and we are excited to bring retailers our newest product offerings from the Hemp Bombs line, as well as new brands. As consumer trends continue to evolve, we want to help retailers maximize sell-through by offering the latest hot-selling products."

According to IRI and SPINS industry data, Hemp Bombs currently owns a CBD category share of 62% in the convenience channel. Its line of CBD Gummies, reformulated last year with more CBD per gummy, was voted 2020 Retailer Choice Best New Product by more than 1,000 retailers nationwide.

As Global Widget continues to expand its manufacturing facilities in Tampa, Florida, it now has the capacity to manufacture more than eight million gummies each day, in addition to formulating and manufacturing edibles, tinctures and topicals for leading CBD and health and wellness brands across the U.S.

"Across a number of retail channels, gummies continue to be a top delivery method," said Kevin Collins, co-founder of Global Widget. "We pride ourselves on doing everything in-house, from our formulation, manufacturing and distribution to compliance, sales and marketing. Everything is under one roof, and that's one of our biggest assets as we look to grow and explore new opportunities, formulas and trends that are emerging in the market."

Global Widget, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a vertically integrated manufacturer, distributor and marketer of CBD and health and wellness products, and a leader in gummy production and packaging. The company is the trusted powerhouse behind CBD brands Hemp Bombs and Nature's Script and the wellness brand, Defense Boost. With more than 100,000 square feet of manufacturing space and about 300 employees, Global Widget is one of the nation's largest CBD companies and a leading contract manufacturer providing quality products and support services to retailers, distributors and private brands worldwide. www.globalwidget.com.

