CPG RADAR LAUNCHES AI-DRIVEN PLATFORM TO UPLEVEL R&D AND EXPEDITE INNOVATION FOR CPG STAKEHOLDERS

New Platform Analyzes Millions of Data Points from Nutrition Products, Ingredients and Clinical Science to Provide Competitive Insights in Real Time

CLEVELAND, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CPG Radar, a new AI-powered platform offering scientific analysis and competitive research to enable product innovation and accelerated time to market for CPG stakeholders, has officially launched. CPG Radar's AI model is trained on one of the largest proprietary CPG product datasets in the world, with product data from over 200,000 products, and clinical trial data from almost 200,000 clinical trials. CPG Radar's dataset includes insights on ingredients, pricing, claims, categories, formats, channels, clinical trials and more. CPG Radar helps brands, ingredient companies and other CPG stakeholders optimize their science, business development and innovation insights to succeed in a competitive marketplace.

CPG Radar founders include long-time CPG product innovator Afif Ghannoum and renowned scientist Dr. Mahmoud Ghannoum. Together they have launched and licensed products in over 100,000 stores, published over 600 peer-reviewed papers, and are named inventors on over a dozen patents worldwide.

"We built a platform that we needed: CPG Radar creates an enormous upfront advantage replacing months of research with analysis that's deeper and quicker than is possible through human research alone," says Afif Ghannoum. "Whether you're an ingredient company, a manufacturer or an investor, access to CPG Radar can radically improve the product development process resulting in better, more differentiated products."

CPG Radar currently works with companies in the dietary supplement, OTC, and food and beverage spaces, with plans to expand soon into beauty and other categories.

