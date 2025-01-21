CPGIO Expands Market Reach with ShoppingGives Acquisition and Strategic Leadership Appointment

ADDISON, Ill., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CPGIO, a prominent solution in the omni-channel growth and distribution for consumer goods, has announced its acquisition of ShoppingGives, a pioneer in fusing philanthropy with daily shopping experiences. ShoppingGives, co-founded in 2015 by Ronny Sage, Phil Kaulfield, and Ryan Jonker, has become the leader in connecting commerce with social impact.

This acquisition signifies a strategic advancement in CPGIO's commitment to redefining how consumer brands are incorporating social impact and elevating their overall marketing communications. Alongside this announcement, CPGIO is excited to welcome Ronny Sage as the new Senior Vice President of Strategy. In this role, Sage will spearhead strategic initiatives, operations, and growth.

Enhanced Giving Solutions through Strategic Synergy

The acquisition leverages CPGIO's robust presence in the consumer goods market with ShoppingGives' expertise across mid-market and enterprise e-commerce. By merging with ShoppingGives, CPGIO will enrich its e-commerce offerings, integrating advanced philanthropic tools into its extensive portfolio of consumer-packaged goods solutions. This collaboration is set to deliver enhanced customer experiences and broaden market engagement.

"This strategic acquisition allows us to enhance our e-commerce capabilities and aligns with our goal to innovate continuously within the consumer goods sector," said John Holby, CEO of CPGIO. "Through this acquisition, CPGIO reinforces its core values of charitable support while continuing to innovate and enhance the technology platforms we offer."

The integration of ShoppingGives' technology will enable CPGIO to offer new features and services that reinforce customer loyalty and drive growth, making every transaction more meaningful.

Future Outlook: Driving Innovation and Market Expansion

With this acquisition, CPGIO not only strengthens its continued acceleration of offering DTC & Marketplace Management, Fulfillment, and Analytics, but further stages its focus on Software offerings and technological advancements. "We are thrilled to have partnered with an organization that not only believes in the value of what we do but aligns to how we do it. The hyper growth of CPGIO and how it supports consumer brands is where ShoppingGives will thrive," commented Ronny Sage.

In his role, Sage will focus on integrating ShoppingGives' innovative technologies into CPGIO's product suite and exploring new avenues for digital engagement and market expansion. With new Software set to launch from CPGIO in 2025 which brings AI-powered data and analytics into the mix, highlights CPGIO's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance its offerings.

As CPGIO and ShoppingGives move forward together, their combined strengths are expected to accelerate innovation and market reach, ensuring sustained growth and success in the evolving CPG landscape.

About CPGIO

Based in Addison, IL, CPGIO is an ecommerce growth solution that empowers consumer brands to accelerate their digital presence through channel-specific optimizations, bespoke marketing strategies, and advanced measurement. The company's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine proprietary technology with strategic expertise to deliver actionable insights and robust performance controls, enabling brands to make data-based decisions and achieve sustainable growth in the digital marketplace. Learn more at cpg.io .

About ShoppingGives

ShoppingGives, now part of CPGIO, has been a leading platform at the intersection of commerce and social impact, enabling consumer brands to integrate charitable giving into their business models efficiently and effectively.

