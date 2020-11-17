CPhI & P-MEC China 2020 adapts to customer needs with hybrid pharma event

Reacting to customer needs, CPhI & P-MEC China introduced a new hybrid model so that pharma executives (unable to visit Shanghai) can continue to meet and do business in the country – which plays such an integral role in global supply chains. In fact, China is the world's biggest ingredients producer, supplying 80% of chemicals used in European drug manufacturing and 70% of APIs to Indian manufactures - which in turn makes 40% of global generics[i].

"China based companies are absolutely vital in the pharma supply chain. It is therefore essential international pharma is able to meet with partners here to support the delivery of medicines globally. For international attendees to connect with China-based suppliers, we created a special digital platform. Virtual Expo Connect provides access to thousands of potential suppliers over a one-month long period of engagement, allowing pharma to source connections to support manufacturing needs. To sustain global growth, it is crucial that overseas professionals can meet with companies from the world's largest pharma ingredients market," commented Laura Murina – Brand Manager CPhI & P-MEC China, Informa Markets

The onsite and digital exhibitors will span the full supply chain in China – from ingredients and machinery to contract services, biologics, finished dosage and packaging.

Virtual Expo Connect will have a number of digital features at the disposal of online attendees. For example, the Digital Showroom will showcase products and services from the event's exhibitors, with attendees able to search for suppliers and request video meetings. Business development will be further facilitated by the online matchmaking service, which uses precise targeting to source the most appropriate partners. The virtual expo also provides hosted buyer video meetings, a customised one-to-one digital meeting service tailored to individual purchasing requirements.

Additionally, to stay informed on the latest challenges and opportunities, the exhibitor talks will feature in-depth interviews with senior management from across leading pharmaceutical companies in China. Further industry expert insights will also be provided by the conference webcasts, which are available to livestream and on-demand.

Finally, for a fully immersive experience of CPhI & P-MEC China, virtual attendees will have the chance to tour the show floor via both a 360o virtual reality view of the show floor and livestreamed virtual guided tours.

Murina added "Following the success of the recent CPhI: Festival of Pharma, we realised the importance for international audiences of combining the benefits of Virtual Expo Connect. Yet with our 360o virtual reality and guided tours we have taken this a step further and we now empower the global community with a truly immersive digital event experience. The online and on-demand conference agenda will deliver vital information on market dynamics, opportunities and trends. All from the comfort of executives own computers and over an extended month-long period."

International attendees can register for CPhI & P-MEC China 2020 Virtual Expo Connect here. CPhI believes that quality of life can be improved through attainable healthcare, delivered by more accessible and affordable medicines – which it empowers through providing professionals' platforms to meet and exchange ideas.

Notes to editors

About CPhI

CPhI drives growth and innovation at every step of the global pharmaceutical supply chain from drug discovery to finished dosage. Through exhibitions, conferences and online communities, CPhI brings together more than 100,000 pharmaceutical professionals each year to network, identify business opportunities and expand the global market. CPhI hosts events in Europe, Korea, China, India, Japan, South East Asia, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. Co-locating with ICSE for contract services; P-MEC for machinery, equipment & technology; InnoPack for pharmaceutical packaging; bioLIVE for biopharma; Finished Dosage Formulation for every aspect of the finished dosage supply chain; and NEX for natural extract products, applications and solutions. CPhI provides an online buyer and supplier directory at CPhI-Online.com.

For more information visit https://www.cphi.com

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year.

For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

The Informa Markets annual schedule of Pharmaceutical events include: CPhI & P-MEC China 2020 (16–18 December 2020 (hybrid/Virtual)); CPhI & P-MEC India (27-29 January 2021 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi NCR – Delhi, India); CPhI Japan (14-16 April, 2021 at the Big Sight Exhibition Centre – Tokyo, Japan); Pharmapack Europe 2021 (19-20 May, 2021 at the Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles – Paris, France); CPhI and P-MEC China 2021 (22-24 June, 2021 at SNIEC – Shanghai, China); CPhI South East Asia (4-6 August, 2021 at Challenger 2, IMPACT, Muang Thong Thani, Thailand); CPhI North America (10 August - 12 August, 2021 at Pennsylvania Convention Centre – Philadelphia, USA); CPhI, ICSE, P-MEC, FDF, InnoPack Worldwide, BioProduction (31 August – 2 September 2021 at Fiera Milano, Milan); CPhI Middle East & Africa (26-28 September, 2021 at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia); CPhI Korea (11-13 August 2021), COEX – Seoul, Korea); CPhI & P-MEC India (24-26 November 2021 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi NCR – Delhi, India);

For media enquiries, please contact:

Jennifer Yang

T: +86-21-33392533

E: [email protected]

[i] https://cen.acs.org/business/outsourcing/COVID-19-reshaping-pharmaceutical-supply/98/i16

SOURCE CPhI & P-MEC China