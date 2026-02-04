CPI RECEIVES MDA CONTRACT AWARD FOR SHIELD

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications & Power Industries (CPI) is pleased to announce that its Antenna Technologies division (CPI Satcom & Antenna Technologies Inc.) was awarded a contract for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151B. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.

CPI 13.2m full-motion, multi-orbit antenna

About Communications & Power Industries

Communications & Power Industries (CPI) is a global manufacturer of large aperture antennas, components and systems focused primarily on defense and communications markets. CPI's advanced technologies and systems power critical government and commercial applications worldwide, ensuring reliable performance in demanding environments. Learn more about CPI at www.cpii.com.

SOURCE Communications & Power Industries LLC