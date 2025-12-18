CPI TMD Demonstrates Quantum Navigation at Sea, Advancing UK's GNSS-Independent Capabilities

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CPI Electron Device Business – TMD Technologies Division ("CPI TMD") has successfully completed sea trials of its HARLEQUIN quantum-hybrid inertial navigation system (INS) aboard the THV Galatea, operated by Trinity House, the General Lighthouse Authority for England, Wales, the Channel Islands and Gibraltar. This milestone shows that quantum-enabled sensing hardware can operate stably in maritime conditions, with the potential to provide resilient positioning without continuous reliance on Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) such as GPS.

Research indicates that a 24-hour GNSS outage could cost the UK economy £1.4 billion through cascading effects on logistics, transportation, and critical infrastructure, underscoring the need for GNSS-independent solutions. By proving that quantum sensors can operate in operational conditions aboard a working vessel, CPI TMD is advancing technologies that reduce reliance on satellite navigation and improve resilience across maritime, defense, and commercial sectors.

The HARLEQUIN System: Quantum-Enhanced INS

The HARLEQUIN system is a quantum-classical hybrid INS designed to extend GNSS holdover—the ability to maintain accurate position when satellite signals are unavailable or unreliable. Developed under an Innovate UK funded project, with partners from industry and academia, including the University of Strathclyde, and Dr. Joseph Cotter's group at Imperial College London, HARLEQUIN integrates classical INS components (a precise clock, a ring laser gyroscope, and a MEMS accelerometer) with CPI TMD's gMOT-based quantum accelerometer.

The gMOT cold atom source, developed by CPI TMD, the University of Strathclyde and Kelvin Nanotechnology, is a grating-based magneto-optical trap that provides a source of ultra-cold atoms that forms the basis of a portable, rugged quantum sensor.

Conventional INS technology accumulates errors over time, causing position estimates to drift. By integrating its cold-atom accelerometer technology with classical INS technology, HARLEQUIN leverages quantum-enhanced sensing to perform periodic drift corrections, extending the period over which a vessel can maintain accurate position in the absence of satellite-derived timing and positioning.

Real-World Trials: Operating Around a Working Vessel

The HARLEQUIN trial demonstrates that quantum sensors can operate reliably outside the lab, functioning in the harsh conditions of real-world maritime operations—a crucial validation step toward field-deployable systems.

The sea trial took place aboard the THV Galatea, which is not a scientific test vessel but an operational ship with a demanding day job: keeping shipping routes safe by ensuring buoys and lights are correctly placed and maintained, surveying the seabed for hazards, marking wrecks, and supporting marine-infrastructure projects such as cables and pipelines.

The HARLEQUIN system had to be loaded, tested, and unloaded around the Galatea's regular operational schedule, adding complexity to the trial and underscoring the system's ability to integrate into real-world maritime workflows.

"This sea trial is an important proof point for HARLEQUIN and for quantum systems more broadly. Demonstrating stable performance on a real, working maritime platform shows that these technologies are maturing quickly and that they can reach the level of reliability needed for deployment in GNSS-denied settings. It's a clear indication that quantum inertial technology is moving from research to practical capability, and we're excited to continue to work with our partners to accelerate that transition." - Dr. Edward Boughton, Head of Applied Science, CPI EDB

"We're pleased to be able to support the HARLEQUIN sea trials. Quantum technology has a potential role in providing resilient positioning, navigation and timing for marine users, so we're excited to see prototype solutions moving from the lab and on to a vessel. Getting feedback in operational environments will be key to developing practical solutions." - Dr. Kevin Sheridan, Principal Radionavigation Engineer, General Lighthouse Authorities of the UK & Ireland, Research & Development Directorate

Why GNSS-Independent Navigation Matters

GNSS signals are increasingly vulnerable to intentional jamming and spoofing and cannot penetrate underwater, underground, or heavily built-up environments. Governments and industries are actively seeking alternatives to satellite-dependent systems. Quantum-enabled navigation technologies such as HARLEQUIN provide a promising path to resilient positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) capabilities, helping reduce risk and safeguard critical infrastructure.

Next Steps: System Upgrades and Second Trial

Data gathered during the trial will now inform a program of system upgrades aimed at improving performance and enhancing suitability for long-term shipboard operation. A second field trial is planned for the end of 2026 to validate improvements and further de-risk deployment, advancing the technology toward higher readiness levels for operational use.

The collaboration between CPI TMD, Covesion, the University of Strathclyde, and Trinity House has enabled the testing of cutting-edge quantum technology in a truly operational maritime context, helping to shape the next generation of navigation systems capable of operating reliably in some of the most challenging environments.

