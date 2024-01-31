CPKC Announces 2024 Steam Tour Schedule Dates

News provided by

CPKC

31 Jan, 2024, 14:00 ET

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is pleased to announce the schedule dates for its historic Final Spike Anniversary Steam Tour, which will kick off April 24 at the company's global headquarters in Calgary, Alta. and culminate June 4 in Mexico City. The tour will bring the story of CPKC's uniquely North American railway history and compelling future to life for rail fans and visitors as it travels across CPKC's network.

"Our combination on April 14, 2023, brought together two railroads with long and proud histories that together created the first and only railroad network connecting North America," said Keith Creel, CPKC President and CEO. "This special cross-continental journey of the 2816 steam locomotive serves as a reminder of our past and a celebration of our future. We are excited to share this extraordinary experience with communities across our network as we mark the one-year anniversary of our CPKC journey. The Final Spike Anniversary Steam Tour will be the first ever steam-powered passenger train in North America to traverse Canada, the U.S. and Mexico in a single trip."  

The Empress 2816, a 4-6-4 Hudson-type steam locomotive built in 1930, will make 11 stops between Calgary and Mexico City:

  • Calgary, Alta. | April 24
  • Moose Jaw, Sask. | April 28
  • Minot, N.D. | April 30
  • St. Paul, Minn. | May 3
  • Franklin Park, Ill. | May 8
  • Davenport, Iowa | May 10
  • Kansas City, Mo. | May 18
  • Shreveport, La.| May 24
  • Laredo, Texas | May 28
  • Monterrey, Mexico | May 31
  • Mexico City, Mexico | June 4

Public events will be held in multiple cities across the network, kicking off in Calgary on April 24. Steam tour events will be held in Moose Jaw, Minot, St. Paul, Franklin Park, Davenport, Kansas City, Shreveport, and Laredo. At these stops, the public will have the opportunity to see the 2816 up close, learn more about the locomotive and CPKC's history and enjoy the Puffer Belly Express mini-train, a quarter scale steam locomotive model. In Mexico City, the 2816 will be spotted for public display.

For more information and to view the full schedule, visit www.cpkcr.com/en/community/final-spike-steam-train

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC.

SOURCE CPKC

Also from this source

CPKC delivers strong fourth-quarter results; carrying momentum into 2024

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) today announced its fourth-quarter results,...

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited declares dividend

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) today declared a ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Railroads and Intermodal Transportation

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.