CPKC celebrates historic opening of CPKC Stadium

CALGARY, AB, March 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) representatives today joined the Kansas City Current soccer team to celebrate the opening of CPKC Stadium, the first stadium in the world built specifically for a women's professional sports team.

"Congratulations to the entire Kansas City Current organization and the people of Kansas City on this history-making achievement," said CPKC President and CEO Keith Creel. "CPKC has been a long-time champion of women's professional sports and investing in our communities. Today, we proudly build on that legacy with this barrier-breaking stadium opening. We look forward to supporting the team as they reach new levels of success here in Kansas City."

Today, prior to CPKC Stadium opening to the public for the first regular season Kansas City Current home game, CPKC presented the team with a new specially designed mini-train, modelled after CPKC's popular Little General mini-train. CPKC's mini-trains visit communities across the company's network to help raise awareness of rail safety, reminding people of all ages about the importance of safe behaviour around trains and tracks.

CPKC and the Kansas City Current announced their historic naming rights agreement on Oct. 19, 2023. In addition to naming rights for the stadium itself, the outdoor space at the entrance to the stadium, a family-friendly area where fans and spectators can gather before stadium events and home to the team store, is called CPKC Plaza.

"As we continue our mission to be the best women's football club in the world, we know opening day at CPKC Stadium is monumental," said Kansas City Current co-owners Angie and Chris Long. "It takes powerful partnerships to accomplish that goal, so we want to thank CPKC for their dedication to women's sports and to our club, and we look forward to embarking upon this incredible journey of the inaugural season in our new home."

With every goal scored by the Kansas City Current this season, both at home and away, CPKC will make a donation to the Adelaide C. Ward Women's Heart Health Center at the University of Kansas Health System. Through its Goals for Heart initiative, CPKC Has Heart will provide funding to help women access testing that helps identify their risk of developing coronary artery disease.

CPKC Stadium adds to the company's commitment to women's sports. CPKC has been the title sponsor of the annual CPKC Women's Open, the lone stop in Canada of the LPGA tour, since 2014. The tournament features the game's biggest stars and has raised more than $19 million in support of children's heart health.

CPKC, which has its U.S. corporate headquarters in Kansas City, Mo., was formed with the combination of two historic railways – Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern. On April 14, 2023, the combination created the first truly North American rail network connecting Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC.

About CPKC Has Heart

At CPKC, we know that a railroad may serve as the arteries of a nation, but at its heart is community. That's why, through CPKC Has Heart, we've already helped raise more than $35 million to help improve the heart health of adults and children across North America. And along the way, we're showing heart whenever we can. Find out more on https://www.cpkcr.com/en/community/cpkc-has-heart

