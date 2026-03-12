CPKC certifies 14 new Site Ready locations across North America

CALGARY, AB, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) today announced the certification of 14 new Site Ready rail-served industrial development locations, strategically positioned to accelerate North American commercial growth.

These new sites across six U.S. states, three provinces in Canada and two states in Mexico, strengthen CPKC's Room to Grow strategy, opening more than 6,600 acres of immediately developable land to prospective manufacturers, logistics operators and supply chain partners.

CPKC Site Ready (CNW Group/CPKC)

"Our Site Ready Program supports customers with efficient industrial solutions and drives economic growth continent-wide," said John Brooks, CPKC Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer. "Each certified location is designed to streamline development, accelerate timelines and create new value for both business and communities through unparalleled rail connectivity."

As supply chains evolve and infrastructure demand increases, rail-served, shovel-ready locations are a competitive advantage. CPKC's growing Site Ready roster of locations offers direct access to its tri-national network, empowering businesses to build or scale with speed and confidence, while reducing risk and operational lead time.

Key features of CPKC's Site Ready locations:

Strategic Coverage: Located close to major markets, ports and distribution hubs for optimized logistics.

Located close to major markets, ports and distribution hubs for optimized logistics. Rapid Deployment: Sites are pre-certified for rail service.

Sites are pre-certified for rail service. Full Lifecycle Support: CPKC provides end-to-end expertise, from initial site selection to ongoing rail operations.

CPKC provides end-to-end expertise, from initial site selection to ongoing rail operations. Community & Economic Impact: Development drives local job creation, capital investment and lasting economic benefits.

Certified in partnership with global engineering and construction leader Burns & McDonnell, these locations are tailored for versatility, scalability and long-term operational success.

With 22 Site Ready locations now available across its unified Canada, U.S. and Mexico network, CPKC is setting the standard for industrial site development and rail-enabled growth in North America.

To learn more about CPKC's Room to Grow strategies and Site Ready locations, or to explore rail-served economic development opportunities, visit cpkcr.com/RoomToGrow.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

