CPKC Chooses Blume Asset Management Solution to Expand Market Equipment Availability in North America

News provided by

Blume Global

11 Sep, 2023, 12:41 ET

Blume platform to foster growth of intermodal traffic between Canada, United States

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global, the leading supply chain orchestration platform uniting order orchestration, multimodal transportation management, end-to-end visibility and supplier relationship management, will provide its asset management solution to Class I railroad Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC). The integration is designed to enable CPKC to increase visibility of its 53-foot domestic containers to Intermodal Marketing Companies (IMCs) in the United States.

In April 2023, the combination between Canada Pacific Railway (CP) and Kansas City Southern (KCS) brought the newly formed CPKC to market as the first, and only, single-line railway connecting Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

"Blume is pleased to begin this new chapter in our long and successful relationship with the legacy CP and KCS operating entities – now CPKC," said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Blume Global. "Blume's asset management solution is well established as the marketplace where IMCs obtain railroad-owned intermodal equipment. We look forward to helping CPKC expand their business in the US."

"CPKC is excited about our agreement with Blume Global, which is a natural fit for customers seeking access to our expanded intermodal network," said Ricky Stover, Assistant Vice President, Domestic Intermodal at CPKC. "This agreement will help position and prepare CPKC to efficiently meet our customers' needs."

About Blume Global

The supply chain technology provider Blume Global is removing $1 trillion of waste from the global supply chain, making logistics processes more agile, dependable, and sustainable with innovative execution and visibility solutions. Blume has the most extensive network among logistics technology providers. The company's direct connectivity to the ocean, air, rail, parcel, LTL, and truckload carriers combines with Blume's solutions and almost three decades of industry data to maximize transportation spend, improve customer service and reduce carbon emissions for users. These solutions are supported by a sizeable R&D organization that is continually adding new high-value features. By developing technology that streamlines the logistics world, Blume Global is leading the industry in creating supply chain sustainability solutions, fighting climate change by eliminating significant carbon emissions in a world where most freight is transported using fossil fuels. In 2023, Blume Global was acquired by WiseTech Global, developer and provider of the leading logistics execution software CargoWise.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC.

Contact:
George Protopapadakis 
786-200-7918 
george.proto@blumeglobal.com

SOURCE Blume Global

