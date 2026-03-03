KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) today unveiled a commemorative locomotive livery honoring the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and celebrating the founding of the United States of America.

CPKC debuts 1776 locomotive to celebrate America's 250th anniversary (CNW Group/CPKC)

"This locomotive, built and painted in Fort Worth, Texas, honors the remarkable and proud history of America as we prepare to mark the nation's 250th anniversary," said Keith Creel, CPKC President and Chief Executive Officer. "As a U.S. Army veteran, I am proud to join my 6,000 fellow railroaders living and working across America in celebrating the contributions of all Americans throughout our history. Together, we join the nation in looking forward with vision and hope to the accomplishments of generations yet to come."

KCS 1776, a new Tier 4 ET44AC locomotive from Wabtec's Fort Worth manufacturing facility, is the first of five such locomotives that will bear the commemorative America 250 livery. It features Old Glory Red and Old Glory Blue colors as well as the logo of America250, the national nonpartisan organization established by Congress to lead the nation's 250th anniversary celebrations. Other features include graphic representations of the Declaration of Independence opening phrase "In Congress" and the famous first words of the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution, as well as 13 stars encircling the date July 4, 1776.

"America's 250th anniversary is a moment to reflect on the industries and individuals who have helped build and connect our nation," said Jen Condon, Executive Vice President at America250. "Freight rail has played a vital role in America's growth and progress, and CPKC's commemorative locomotive is a powerful tribute to that legacy as we approach this historic milestone."

Freight railroads take pride in their role in facilitating the country's progress through the centuries. CPKC operates in 19 U.S. states as one of the largest freight railroads in America with an extensive network spanning the central United States. It stretches from North Dakota through the Upper Midwest and south to the Gulf Coast in Louisiana and Texas, along with operations in the Northeast from New York to Maine. At 8,800 miles, the U.S. network represents nearly 40 percent of CPKC's three-nation North American railroad.

About one third of CPKC's employees live and work in the United States, serving thousands of businesses in the agriculture, automotive, steel, energy, chemical and consumer markets across America. CPKC's roots stretch back to the founding age of American railroading with the Delaware & Hudson and the expansion age of American railroading in the late 19th century with Arthur E. Stilwell's founding in 1887 of the Kansas City Suburban Belt Railway.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

SOURCE CPKC