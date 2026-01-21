CPKC investing US$800 million in American manufacturing with Tier 4 locomotives

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) this year is continuing the renewal of its locomotive fleet with the world's two leading locomotive manufactures as part of an ongoing multi-year US$800 million investment in American industry.

Having completed the purchase of 100 Wabtec Tier 4 locomotives built in Texas in 2025, today CPKC said it will add 30 additional Tier 4 locomotives from Progress Rail in 2026 to be built in Indiana. This year, CPKC also expects delivery of 70 more Texas-built Tier 4 units from Wabtec.

Tier 4 locomotive (CNW Group/CPKC)

"Our purchase of additional new Tier 4 locomotives, proudly made in the USA, continues CPKC's commitment to renew our locomotive fleet through a more than US$800 million investment in American manufacturing capacity," said Mark Redd, CPKC Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "We are investing in our road locomotive fleet for growth and to maintain our industry-leading service for our customers and the North American economy, powered by a fleet with improved reliability and fuel efficiency."

In January, CPKC expects to receive the first two of 70 Wabtec Evolution Series ET44AC Tier 4 locomotives being built this year for CPKC at the company's manufacturing facility in Dallas, Texas.

In the second half of 2026, CPKC expects to take delivery of 30 new EMD® SD70ACe-T4 Tier 4 freight locomotives to be manufactured at Progress Rail's facility in Muncie, Indiana. These locomotives are part of an order for 65 new Tier 4 locomotives to be built by Progress Rail.

These locomotive investments continue CPKC's locomotive renewal program and are part of CPKC's previously announced multi-year capital plan.

