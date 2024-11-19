CPKC President and CEO Keith Creel and CPKC EVP and COO Mark Redd to address the 2024 UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference

News provided by

CPKC

Nov 19, 2024, 11:00 ET

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel and Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Redd will address the 2024 UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Dec. 3, 2024, at 8:50 a.m. ET.

CPKC will provide access to the live audio webcast at investor.cpkcr.com. A replay will also be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

