CPKC publishes 2022 sustainability data report

News provided by

CPKC

23 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

CALGARY, AB, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) today published its 2022 Sustainability Data Report, providing highlights of the individual sustainability developments of Canadian Pacific (CP) and Kansas City Southern (KCS) for the year 2022.

The report also offers insights into CPKC's approach to the integration of the recently combined companies, CP and KCS, from an environmental, social and governance (ESG) perspective.

"Operating sustainably is imperative to CPKC's future growth and long-term success," said Keith Creel, CPKC President and Chief Executive Officer. "This initial CPKC sustainability data report continues our long-standing practice of transparent sustainability and ESG disclosures. We're focused on harmonizing our approach to sustainability issues across CPKC and benefiting from a history of sustainability practices and expertise within both legacy companies."

Developed with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative Standards and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board – Rail Transportation Framework, the report includes an overview of sustainability governance at CPKC, our Commitment to Climate Action and 2022 sustainability information and performance data for CP and KCS.

CPKC's 2022 Sustainability Data Report is available through its website.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

SOURCE CPKC

Also from this source

CPKC and CSX announce planned collaboration to develop additional hydrogen locomotives

CPKC and Americold establish strategic collaboration to optimize temperature-controlled logistics across North America

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.