CPKC reaches tentative collective agreement with TCRC-MWED

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) today said that it has reached a tentative four-year collective agreement with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Maintenance of Way Employees Division (TCRC-MWED) representing engineering service employees in Canada.

"Working together with the TCRC-MWED, we are pleased to have reached an agreement that is good for our railroaders and their families across Canada," said Keith Creel, CPKC President and Chief Executive Officer. "With another tentative collective agreement completed at the negotiating table, we can continue our work safely and efficiently serving our customers and delivering for the Canadian economy." 

TCRC-MWED represents approximately 2,300 engineering service employees across Canada.

Details of the tentative collective agreement will not be released publicly until the agreement has been ratified. 

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

