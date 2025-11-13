CPKC reaches tentative collective agreement with the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) today said it has reached a new tentative five-year collective agreement with the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET).

The tentative agreement providing increased wages and more flexible work rules covers approximately 300 locomotive engineers on the Soo Line property operating trains in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.



"We are very pleased to have reached this latest tentative collective agreement benefiting approximately 300 of our railroaders in the United States," said Keith Creel, CPKC President and Chief Executive Officer. "Thank you to the leadership of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers. With this agreement and 13 others reached at the bargaining table with our unions across the United States in recent days, CPKC will continue to safely and efficiently deliver for our customers for years to come in support of American business and economic growth."

Last week, CPKC announced a series of 13 tentative five-year collective agreements with various unions representing approximately 360 employees across the United States. All the tentative agreements announced this month are pending ratification by the unions' membership.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

SOURCE CPKC