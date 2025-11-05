CPKC reaches tentative collective agreements in United States

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) today said it has reached 13 new tentative collective agreements with unions in the United States representing carmen, hostlers, laborers, clerks, maintenance workers, as well as mechanical and engineering supervisor employees.

Six tentative five-year collective agreements have been reached with the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen representing employees on the Delaware & Hudson, Soo Line, Kansas City Southern, MidSouth, SouthRail and TexMex properties. The agreements cover a total of 228 carmen in the United States.

Five tentative five-year collective agreements have been reached with the Transportation Communications Union (TCU/IAM) and American Railway and Airway Supervisors Association (ARASA) representing clerks, maintenance workers, and mechanical and engineering supervisor employees in the United States on the Delaware & Hudson, Soo Line, and Kansas City Southern properties. The agreements cover approximately 105 employees in the United States.

Two other tentative five-year collective agreements have been reached with National Conference of Firemen and Oilers (NCF&O) employees on the Soo Line and Kansas City Southern properties. These agreements cover a total of 30 hostlers and laborers in the United States.

"We are pleased to have reached these tentative collective agreements offering increased wages to hundreds of our railroaders across the United States," said Keith Creel, CPKC President and Chief Executive Officer. "By working collaboratively with our union leaders at the bargaining table, we have reached agreements benefiting our employees and their families, as we serve our customers and keep the American economy moving forward."

Employees represented by the unions reaching these tentative agreements work in Illinois, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.

The tentative agreements are pending ratification by the union's membership.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

SOURCE CPKC