CPKC receives 72-hour strike notice from IBEW

CALGARY, AB, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) said today that it has received a 72-hour strike notice from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Canadian Signals and Communications System Council No. 11, which represents approximately 300 Signals & Communications employees across Canada.

Should a work stoppage occur, the company has prepared contingency plans that will allow CPKC to continue to serve our customers and the Canadian economy. Safe and efficient railway operations will continue.

The IBEW has said it intends to strike at 08:00 MDT Sunday, May 31.

We remain committed to bargaining in good faith with IBEW in order to reach a negotiated outcome that is in the best interests of our employees and their families, our customers, and the company. Negotiations will continue into the weekend.

During this negotiation, we have made fair and balanced proposals with wage and benefit increases consistent with collective agreements currently in place with all our other unions across Canada.

CPKC has an excellent track record of successful collective bargaining with our unions across North America. We remain hopeful a resolution can be reached without a work stoppage.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing approximately 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

SOURCE CPKC