CPKC sets new June monthly grain records

CALGARY, AB, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) said today it has set a new June monthly record for transporting Canadian grain and grain products, moving 2.8 million metric tonnes (MMT) in June 2026. The new June achievement beat the previous tonnage record set in June 2020. The second quarter (April, May and June) also set a record for tonnage and carloads, beating previous highs also set in June 2020.

CPKC - Dedicated to Canadian Grain

CPKC previously set records for the movement of Canadian grain in the first quarter and has set monthly records in five of the first six months of 2026. Monthly records earlier this year have been set in January, February, April and May.

Through Week 48 of the 2025-2026 crop year, CPKC transported more than 28.4 MMT of Canadian grain and grain products. These are the largest Canadian grain totals since the record setting 2020-2021 crop year.

In the United States, CPKC also set a monthly tonnage record for grain movements in June, moving 2.5 MMT and exceeding the previous best set in 2022. A record 7.5 MMT moved in the second quarter, exceeding Q2 2022.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing approximately 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

SOURCE CPKC