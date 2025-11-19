CPKC's President and CEO Keith Creel; SVP, Accounting, Planning and Procurement Ian Gray to address the 2025 UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel and Senior Vice President, Accounting, Planning and Procurement Ian Gray will address the 2025 UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Dec. 2, 2025, at 9:40 a.m. ET.

CPKC will provide access to the live audio webcast at investor.cpkcr.com. A replay will also be available following the conclusion of the event.

Keith Creel, CPKC President and CEO (CNW Group/CPKC)
Ian Gray, CPKC Senior Vice President, Accounting, Planning & Procurement (CNW Group/CPKC)
About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

