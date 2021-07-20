CPL Announces New Leadership Framework

In the new framework, Richard Henry, III, P.E. has been elevated to the role of president, responsible for overseeing an integrated web of five core practice areas: healthcare, higher education, K-12 education, municipal and transportation. Henry has been actively involved in the firm's evolution since his start as a civil engineer nearly 30 years ago. As president, he will provide connectivity across teams and geographies, and will ensure that client satisfaction remains at the forefront of each team's focus.

"We are growing and evolving the practice to reflect the reality of the quickly evolving industry, what our team members need now and how to position our business for future growth," said Richard Henry, president, CPL. "I look forward to continuing our efforts to be agile, embrace new approaches and cultivate long-term relationships with our team members and clients."

CPL has also appointed National Practice Leaders to grow industry specific practice areas, strengthen professional development opportunities and unsure the appropriate team is assigned to each project. This leadership team includes:

Todd Liebert, AIA, NCARB, will remain as CEO and have direct oversight on matters that involve the firm's vision, strategy and growth. "We've experienced incredible growth over the last 45 years," said Liebert. "We believe that growth can continue as long as we actively shape our future and allow our people to flourish as professionals and members of their community. Under this framework, we will continue to bring together the right people with the right skills, expertise and experience necessary to meet the evolving needs of our clients."

In addition, CPL has elevated key firm leadership to board positions:

Richard Edinger, P.E. and Michael Mistriner , AIA have been appointed to fill two new Board of Director seats. Both Edinger and Mistriner have been instrumental in developing team members and process innovations that reinforce consistency in high-quality design and project delivery.

, AIA have been appointed to fill two new Board of Director seats. Both Edinger and Mistriner have been instrumental in developing team members and process innovations that reinforce consistency in high-quality design and project delivery. Michelle Trott , AIA, NCARB, ACHA has filled a Board Observer seat. Trott manages some of the firm's most high-profile healthcare projects with an emphasis on quality control and trusted relationships.

, AIA, NCARB, ACHA has filled a Board Observer seat. Trott manages some of the firm's most high-profile healthcare projects with an emphasis on quality control and trusted relationships. Additional changes to the Board of Directors include the transition of Daniel Duprey, Jr., P.E. to become Chairman of the Board and Timothy Knapp , AIA, NCARB, LEED AP to the Vice-Chair position.

