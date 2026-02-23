CPL Announces Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Growth and Advance Its Vision for 2030

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CPL, a nationally recognized architecture, engineering, and planning firm, announced a strategic capital partnership with GHK Capital Partners LP, a private equity firm focused on long-term investments in growth-oriented businesses. The venture marks a pivotal next chapter in CPL's history and a major milestone in its evolution toward becoming a national strategic leader in the architecture and engineering (A&E) industry.

This capital partnership represents a deliberate and forward-thinking investment in CPL's future—designed to amplify the firm's capabilities, expand capacity and unlock the next phase in CPL's ambitious five-year plan. As the A&E landscape continues to evolve amid increasing complexity, scale, and demand for integrated solutions, the partnership positions CPL to proactively invest in talent, technology, and expanded service offerings—while adding depth across new and emerging markets.

"We're extremely pleased to partner with GHK because they bring a disciplined, thoughtful approach to building companies," said Todd Liebert, Chairman and CEO of CPL. "They understand our business, respect our culture, and share our belief that long‑term success comes from investing in people, strengthening capabilities, and serving clients well. Their experience working alongside leadership teams like ours complements the depth of expertise we've built at CPL over the last 50 years. Together, we're well‑positioned to grow with purpose and continue delivering high‑quality work for our clients and communities."

CPL's leadership team will continue to lead the firm's strategy and day-to-day operations.

"CPL has developed a reputation as a trusted advisor to asset owners navigating the life cycle of complex, multi-site facility networks," said Gilbert Klemann, Founder and Managing Partner of GHK. "Supported by a passionate and entrepreneurial staff, Todd and his team have built an impressive business with a foundation purpose-built for growth. We look forward to partnering with the firm's leadership team to execute our shared vision while maintaining the culture and customer service that defines CPL."

About CPL

Founded in 1975, CPL is a 500+ person multi-disciplined architecture, engineering and planning firm offering inspiring design services and enriching communities in 25 cities across 8 states. The firm specializes in the Community & Culture, Healthcare, Higher Education, Infrastructure and K-12 Education market sectors – providing architectural, interior design, civil engineering, buildings and structural engineering, planning, landscape architecture and 3D/virtual design services to a host of public and private clients. Visit www.CPLteam.com to learn more.

SOURCE CPL Architecture | Engineering | Planning