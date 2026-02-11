CPL Expands Community & Culture Practice with Two Accomplished Leaders

As the industry embraces more inclusive and equity-driven approaches, CPL is advancing its capabilities to meet this demand head-on. By bringing in seasoned professionals with deep experience in civic, cultural, and community engagement, the firm is building the leadership and vision needed to deliver innovative, contextually relevant solutions that shape vibrant, resilient communities.

Meet Our New Leaders

Richard Markgraf, AIA, Principal, brings nearly 20 years of multidisciplinary experience spanning architecture, consulting, and business development. His portfolio includes comprehensive town master plans and large-scale building assessments, representing over $2 billion in work across nearly 100 buildings. Known for his collaborative leadership and entrepreneurial mindset, Richard blends design thinking with a nuanced understanding of operations and economics. "Communities deserve spaces that honor who they are today while boldly embracing their vision for who they wish to become," says Markgraf.

Richard holds a Master of Architecture from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, dual degrees in Biology and Chemistry from Seton Hall University, and executive education certificates from Yale and Columbia. He is an AIA Henry Adams Medal recipient and serves on the Board of Directors for AIA Westchester + Hudson Valley.

Lynden P. Garland, Jr., AIA, NOMA, LEED AP, CDT, MBA, NCARB, Principal, joins CPL with more than 25 years of leadership in civic, cultural, healthcare, and higher education design, including roles as Studio Director, Vice President, and Managing Principal at nationally recognized firms. His expertise spans strategic planning, business development, and mentoring, with a proven ability to deliver high-impact projects while advancing diversity and inclusion in the profession.

Lynden's portfolio includes award-winning projects for VCU Health Systems, Kaiser Permanente, and major higher education institutions, alongside community-focused initiatives such as the Lumpkins Jail/Devils Half Acre Project. He holds a Master of Urban and Environmental Planning from UVA, an MBA from Virginia Commonwealth University, and a Bachelor of Architecture from Hampton University. Lynden currently serves as Chair of the Virginia Art and Architecture Review Board and is a charter member of Virginia NOMA.

A Strategic Step Forward

"Richard and Lynden bring unmatched expertise and passion for community-driven design," said Rachel Nilson, AIA, NCARB, National Community & Culture Practice Leader at CPL. "Their leadership will help us deepen our impact, ensuring that every project reflects cultural authenticity, fosters belonging, and creates lasting value for generations to come."

About CPL

