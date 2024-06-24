CPL Grows Healthcare Services with Addition of Pennsylvania-Based JPT Architects

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CPL, a full-service design firm serving public and private-sector clients for more than 49 years, has acquired JPT Healthcare Architects, PC. The fully integrated firm's 32 staff members located across three locations in Central Pennsylvania have joined CPL's robust healthcare practice to support expansive growth in the Northeast.

Todd Liebert, CEO, CPL

"Modern hospital architecture plays a crucial role in shaping the patient experience, enhancing clinical outcomes, and fostering innovation," said Todd Liebert, AIA, NCARB, CEO, CPL. "JPT and CPL align on a bold vision for the future of healthcare architecture and design—one that prioritizes health, healing, and humanity."

The two firms will combine their shared values of sustainability, wellness, and community engagement to bring healthcare innovations to current and future clients. The acquisition will also broaden CPL's geographic reach with the addition of JPT's three offices in Johnstown, Hollidaysburg and State College, Penn.

JPT has grown organically since its inception in 2002, with key healthcare projects that have expanded its portfolio and geographic reach, including a large-scale addition at Pennsylvania Critical Access Hospital and the Tri-State Area Hospital Primary Care and Physical Therapy suite in New Jersey. The firm also brings a deep knowledge in the areas of cardiology and oncology thanks to numerous in-patient and out-patient projects.

Joel Trexler, ACHA, AIA, Principal for JPT emphasized that joining the CPL team allows for both firms to strengthen their scope and scale of healthcare services. "Healthcare has always been our focus, and when seeking a partner, our goal was to find a firm that shares a common passion for improving the delivery of patient care with healthcare design. We both understand the intricacies of designing complex healthcare projects to exceed the expectations of our clients in this post-pandemic era."

The acquisition further strengthens CPL's legacy of innovative design and deep sector knowledge in healthcare and enhances client experience while building on future acquisition strategy.

About CPL

Founded in 1975, CPL is a 485-person multi-disciplined architecture, engineering and planning firm offering inspiring design and enriching communities with 21 offices across seven states. CPL specializes in the Healthcare, Community, Higher Education and K-12 Education sectors—providing architecture, MEP engineering, interior design, civil / structural engineering, planning, landscape architecture and 3D/virtual design services to a host of public and private clients. Visit www.CPLteam.com to learn more.

About JPT Healthcare Architects

JPT is a fully integrated architectural and engineering firm that is focused completely on the healthcare sector. For 22 years, the team of healthcare architectural, interior design and engineering professionals have become experts in the complex regulations and codes that govern medical facilities. This knowledge allows JPT to offer a holistic approach to the support of their clients' healthcare mission.

SOURCE CPL Architecture | Engineering | Planning