CPL Strengthens Community Practice with the Addition of Mayowa Alabi

A long-time contributor to the community landscape in the Southeastern region of the U.S. and beyond, Alabi has experience collaborating with communities and companies to envision and plan for growth, and reimagine spaces to help realize their aspirations.

"Our community commitment is fueled by our dedication to the principle that we can make real and meaningful change in the community with our projects," said Ken Mayer, FAIA, LEED AP, Vice President, CPL. "Mayowa possesses the ability to connect disparate elements that can yield latent opportunities in a highly creative and resourceful way—all qualities that align with our community practice and philosophies. He will help broaden our ideas of what a community project can be."

Alabi has years of experience working on recognizable domestic and international projects that put sustainability, inclusivity and equity at the forefront. While with the Freelon Group, he was a key contributor to:

The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture in Charlotte, N.C. The 46,500 sq. ft., four-story center was reimagined with historically relevant, craft-making techniques to create an enhanced presence and give cultural character to the building's form.

The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Miss. The 73,000 sq. ft. space seamlessly integrated the architecture of the building with the permanent exhibit housed within it.

At Schema and Alabi Architecture, Alabi continued to collaborate on notable projects including:

The Kuala Lumpur Boutique—a 16,000 sq. ft. fashion retail and designer incubator space in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia , focused on facilitating interactions between craftspeople, their projects and patrons.

The Visitor Center at Cliffs of the Neuse State Park in Seven Springs, N.C. The Gold-level LEED-certified center was built into the sloping terrain to minimize landscape disturbance.

"Civic spaces set a tone for the rest of the community, and represent local history and community values," said Alabi. "It's an exciting time at CPL as they evolve their thinking and practice and I want to be a part of the next chapter in its story."

Prior to joining CPL, Alabi was a Senior Manager of the Project Management Group at the Research Triangle Institute. He has also held positions at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, The Freelon Group, and Alabi Architecture & Schema, PLLC where he was co-owner and principal.

