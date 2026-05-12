CPL Strengthens Healthcare Leadership with Appointment of Doug Spies as Vice President, Southeast Regional Healthcare Leader

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CPL, a full-service architectural, engineering, and design firm with more than three decades of healthcare expertise, today announced that Doug Spies, MHA, AIA, ACHA, NCARB, CSI-CDT, LEED AP, has joined the firm as Vice President and Southeast Regional Healthcare Leader.

Doug Spies, MHA, AIA, ACHA, NCARB, CSI-CDT, LEED AP, Vice President and Southeast Regional Healthcare Leader, CPL

Spies brings more than 30 years of experience spanning healthcare architecture, executive leadership, and strategic advisory services, having served on both the client and consultant sides of complex healthcare systems. His appointment underscores CPL's continued investment in healthcare architecture as a core growth market and reinforces the firm's commitment to helping providers navigate operational, clinical, and capital planning challenges through informed design.

"Doug's background uniquely positions him to help healthcare organizations align strategy, operations, and the built environment," said Todd Liebert, Chairman and CEO of CPL. "His ability to think like an owner, advisor, and architect elevates how we partner with clients. This addition significantly strengthens our healthcare leadership on a national scale."

As Southeast Regional Healthcare Leader, Spies will serve as a strategic advisor to hospitals and health systems, guiding regional and enterprise-wide planning efforts. His expertise includes large-scale capital programs, systemwide and departmental planning, clinical sub-specialty environments, and operational optimization, supporting organizations in making decisions that balance quality of care, financial stewardship, and long-term resilience.

"I am driven by helping healthcare leaders achieve clarity and confidence in their decisions," said Spies. "When architects deeply understand a client's operational realities, the result is more than a well-designed building—it's an environment that supports healing, efficiency, and the people who deliver care every day."

Spies joins CPL from Gresham Smith, where he served as Senior Vice President and Program Director of Advisory Services. He holds a Master of Healthcare Administration from Walden University and a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Illinois–Chicago. A recognized industry leader, Spies is an active member of the American College of Healthcare Architects (ACHA) and the American Society for Healthcare Engineering (ASHE), serves on national planning and abstract committees, and is a frequent contributor to leading healthcare publications including Becker's.

CPL's Healthcare Practice at a Glance

Doug Spies' arrival builds on the momentum of CPL's growing healthcare practice, which is a cornerstone of the firm's national portfolio:

$25.4 million in healthcare revenue in 2025, representing 20% of company-wide projects

Ranked #28 nationally on Modern Healthcare's 2025 healthcare design survey

Over 100 healthcare clients served across the country

More than 30 years of healthcare design experience

Six ACHA-accredited architects on staff—distinguishing CPL among the top 2% of U.S. architecture firms with this credential1

With highly credentialed talent and a deep bench of planners, architects, and engineers, CPL delivers healthcare environments that integrate evidence-based design, operational insight, and long-term adaptability.

"Healthcare continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace," said Christopher Colby, AIA, LEED AP, President and Chief Operating Officer at CPL. "Our role is to help clients respond to that change with clarity and confidence. Doug's leadership strengthens our ability to deliver thoughtful, strategic solutions that support patients, caregivers, and communities for decades to come."

About CPL

Founded in 1975, CPL is a 500+ person multi-disciplined architecture, engineering and planning firm offering inspiring design services and enriching communities in 25 cities across 8 states. The firm specializes in the Community & Culture, Healthcare, Higher Education, Infrastructure and K-12 Education market sectors – providing architectural, interior design, civil engineering, buildings and structural engineering, planning, landscape architecture and 3D/virtual design services to a host of public and private clients. Visit www.CPLteam.com to learn more.

1. ACHA: American College of Healthcare Architects

SOURCE CPL Architecture | Engineering | Planning