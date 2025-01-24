CPL Strengthens Ohio Presence with Clark & Post Architects

LORAIN, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CPL, a full-service design firm serving public and private-sector clients for more than 50 years, is pleased to welcome Lorain, OH-based Clark & Post Architects Inc. into its fold. This strategic partnership expands CPL's reach in the Northeast and enhances its ability to deliver integrated design solutions to clients across the state.

"This decision represents more than just growth—it's about uniting two teams that share a passion for creating spaces that improve quality of life," said Todd Liebert, AIA, NCARB, CEO of CPL. "Clark & Post's deep roots in Lorain and surrounding counties embody the type of meaningful connections we strive to build with every project."

The expansion formalizes a longstanding relationship between the two firms, grounded in common values and successful collaboration on past projects. "Our teams are a natural fit as we share the same culture," added Donald Rerko, AIA, NCARB, Vice President at CPL. "Together, we're creating a seamless network of A/E professionals that spans Northern Ohio and beyond."

Clients of Clark & Post will now enjoy access to a broader range of services, including engineering, interior design, landscape architecture and urban planning, alongside architecture—all delivered with the personalized attention both firms are known for.

Founded in 1904, Clark & Post's impressive legacy includes transformative projects across sectors such as K-12 education, higher education, community design, historic preservation, behavioral health, and adaptive reuse. Notable recent works include Lorain County Community College's SMART Commercialization Center at Great Lakes Technology Park; extensive renovations and new buildings for surrounding local school districts and the Medina County Career Center; and restoration projects like the historic Lorain County Courthouse and the Lorain Carnegie Center.

"When we began working with CPL, we were struck by how closely our missions aligned—their dedication to people is a perfect match for how we've operated for over a century," noted Ronald Cocco, AIA, President of Clark & Post. "This move allows us to increase our capacity with national resources while maintaining the local expertise and care our partners have relied on for generations. It's an exciting and positive step forward—for our local team, our many valued clients, and the communities we live and work in."

About CPL

Founded in 1975, CPL is a 485-person multi-disciplined architecture, engineering and planning firm offering inspiring design and enriching communities with 26 offices across eight states. CPL specializes in the Healthcare, Community and Culture, Higher Education and K-12 Education sectors—providing architecture, MEP engineering, interior design, civil/structural engineering, planning, landscape architecture and 3D/virtual design services to a host of public and private clients. Visit www.CPLteam.com to learn more.

About Clark & Post Architects

Clark & Post has been a cornerstone of Northeast Ohio's architectural community since 1904. With expertise spanning K-12 Education, Higher Education, Behavioral Health, and diverse Public Works projects, the firm has earned a reputation for creating spaces that inspire and enrich the needs of the local community. Its enduring legacy was built on the firm's trusted creative talents and the years of loyal support from the many clients served.

