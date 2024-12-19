CPL Welcomes New Community & Culture Architectural Leader

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CPL, a full-service architectural and engineering design firm, is proud to welcome Marie Carone, AIA, LEED AP as a senior principal in the Community & Culture National Practice team out of the firm's Buffalo, NY office.

Marie Carone, AIA, LEED AP, senior principal in the Community & Culture National Practice, CPL

Carone brings more than two decades of experience managing complex cultural, governmental/agency, and commercial projects. Her expertise is underscored by a deeply rooted passion for community, collaboration, historic preservation, and sustainable design. As part of the Community & Culture team, Carone will work with clients to create spaces that positively impact people and the communities in which they live and work.

"Architecture and design play a vital role in the development of the physical environment in which people live, which is a representation of how we see ourselves," said Ken Mayer, FAIA, LEED AP, National Community & Culture Practice Leader at CPL. "Marie has a track record for enhancing communities and uplifting the spirit of humanity through her work—something we aspire to do every day at CPL."

Carone's portfolio demonstrates her background in art and a responsiveness to the societal need for the preservation of our historic structures. She has a strong appreciation for the roles that our government and cultural partners play in our collective experiences.

"I've always derived the greatest satisfaction from working with cultural institutions, public agencies, and government clients to solve the unique problems of community projects. In a small way I join them in public service," said Carone. "The impact is far beyond our county, city, or community—it will radiate and weave into the fabric of our neighborhoods, and therefore our lives."

In her new role, Carone will focus on serving clients across the northeast region, which is home to many historic buildings and sites. Among other duties, she will be responsible for ensuring project teams have the right resources at the right time to design and deliver projects that meet our clients' expectations. She is excited to demonstrate her dedication to and passion for the discipline of architecture.

"CPL is at the forefront of key trends in community architecture. I'm excited to be joining the firm at a time where we are focused on concepts such as the resiliency of critical community centers, centers of government operations, and emergency services. We are truly expanding our reach into the design and construction of our communities' cultural assets," said Carone.

Carone joins CPL from Colliers Engineering & Design in Holmdel, NJ. She is versed in business development, business administration, project management, and direct marketing. She is also a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and the Buffalo Olmstead Parks Conservancy. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Art from Radford University and a Master of Architecture from SUNY at Buffalo.

About CPL

Founded in 1975, CPL is a 500-person multi-disciplined architecture, engineering and planning firm offering inspiring design and enriching communities with 25 offices across eight states. CPL specializes in the Healthcare, Community, Academic, and Transportation sectors – providing architecture, interior design, civil / structural engineering, planning, landscape architecture and 3D/virtual design services to a host of public and private clients. Visit CPLteam.com to learn more.

