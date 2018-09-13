CPLG to represent Archie Comics across EMEA

CPLG will develop a licensing programme targeting teens and adults, with an initial focus on apparel and accessories, utilising artwork from the Riverdale, Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Josie & the Pussy Cats comic books.

The Riverdale comics offer a bold, subversive take on Archie, Betty, Veronica, Josie & the Pussycats and their friends, exploring small-town life and the darkness and weirdness bubbling beneath Riverdale's wholesome façade.

The Archie Comics line is one of the most successful, longest running brands in the history of the comic industry, having sold over two-billion comics worldwide and published in 12 languages. The popularity of the Archie Comics characters has spilled over into other media, including animation, television, film and music.

"We are delighted to be working with one of the most successful comic book franchises," said Steve Manners, EVP of CPLG. "The Archie characters are not only loved throughout the comic world, but have become part of popular culture inspiring not just TV series, but also fashion collections, with their unique style and personalities. Classic characters and comic book art continues to be prevalent within the fashion world and we are excited to build a licensing programme around these iconic characters."

"We are extremely excited to team up with CPLG to broaden our reach into key areas," said Jon Goldwater, CEO/Publisher of Archie Comics and Executive Producer for Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. "The Archie brand has never been more vibrant, so by making thoughtful and forward-looking partnership choices, we can only build upon these great successes."

ABOUT ARCHIE COMICS

Archie Comics is the leading mass market comic book publisher in the world and the home to a wide array of the most popular humor, action-adventure and superhero characters in entertainment, including Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica, Reggie, Kevin Keller, Josie and the Pussycats, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Afterlife With Archie, the Dark Circle Comics superhero characters (The Black Hood, The Fox, The Shield, Sam Hill and more), Li'l Jinx and many more. Archie Comics have sold over 2 billion comics worldwide and are published around the world in a number of languages. In addition to comics, the Archie Comics characters are spotlighted weekly on The CW's Riverdale TV series and the upcoming Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and have been featured in animation, television, film and music. Follow Archie Comics on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the Archie Comics Store.

About CPLG

CPLG (www.cplg.com) is one of the world's leading entertainment, sport and brand licensing agencies with offices in the UK, Benelux, Nordics, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Middle East, Greece & Turkey and the US. Owned by DHX Media (www.dhxmedia.com) a leader in the creation, production and licensing of family entertainment rights, CPLG has more than 40 years of experience in the licensing industry. It provides each of its clients with dedicated licensing and marketing industry professionals and a fully-integrated product development, legal and accounting service. CPLG believe that partnership is about clarity, openness and trust, and is widely known for its no-nonsense, straightforward approach; Expert Common Sense.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. (TSX :DHX ,NASDAQ :DHXM ) is a global children's content and brands company, recognized for such high-profile properties as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Caillou, Inspector Gadget, and the acclaimed Degrassi franchise. One of the world's foremost producers of children's shows, DHX Media owns the world's largest independent library of children's content, at 13,000 half-hours. It licenses its content to broadcasters and streaming services worldwide and generates royalties through its global consumer products program. Through its subsidiary, WildBrain, DHX Media operates one of the largest networks of children's channels on YouTube. Headquartered in Canada, DHX Media has offices worldwide. Visit us at www.dhxmedia.com.

