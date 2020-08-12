CPMview Becomes the Latest Fluence Implementation Partner

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fluence Technologies and CPMview today announced a strategic partnership to optimize Corporate Performance Management (CPM) processes using Fluence's powerful financial cloud solution.

Fluence Technologies offers a next-generation cloud consolidation solution that powers a faster and more confident financial close for companies of all size. It combines the ease and flexibility of Excel with the control and efficiency of a traditional enterprise consolidation platform.

Fluence Technologies and CPMview partner up to provide the next evolution in financial consolidation solutions for the mid-sized enterprise in the EMEA region.

"CFOs at mid-market companies have the same issues as their larger competitors, but lack the correspondingly large budgets and headcounts," said Fluence CEO, John Power. "Fluence bridges that gap by significantly streamlining complexity without sacrificing functionality."

CPMview is a specialist in corporate performance management (CPM) and advises, implements and supervises CPM projects. The team seeks to unify, modernize and automate finance and analytics using innovative technologies on all reporting steps from 'record-to-close', 'consolidate-to-disclose', 'plan-to-act' and 'insight-to-decide'.

Damien Wiegman, Managing and Founding Partner of CPMview comments: "It is our mission to help finance managers for companies of all sizes to make decisions based on timely, accurate and reliable information. We strongly believe Fluence Technologies can support our mission, as the powerful cloud solution can be deployed in weeks and help our clients to consolidate and report rapidly and accurately. We are looking forward to bring continued added value to our clients with Fluence and combine our decades of experience in the field."

"We believe that a strategic partnership with CPMview is ideal for the evolving needs of our customers on a global scale and together we will provide our shared customers with a modern solution that eliminates inefficiencies and allows a faster and more confident financial close," added Fluence Executive Chairman, Don Mal.





By combining the extended implementation experience of CPMview with the sophisticated, but easy to use Fluence consolidation engine, organizations close, consolidate and reporting processes can be faster and more accurate than ever before.





About Fluence Technologies

Fluence Technologies is a global company headquartered in Toronto, Canada that offers an enterprise-class consolidation solution, priced and designed for the mid-market. Their next-generation cloud solution combines the ease and flexibility of Excel with a proprietary consolidation engine that can be owned and maintained by finance.

Watch this video or visit www.fluencetech.com to learn more.

About CPMview

CPMview is a specialist in corporate performance management (CPM). With our combined expertise in finance, processes and modern technologies, we help our clients make informed decisions. Our solutions contribute to reliable, intelligent financial processes that save time and prevent unpleasant surprises.

Visit www.cpmview.com to learn more.

Media contact:

Josh Mal

[email protected]

647.519.7212

SOURCE Fluence Technologies

