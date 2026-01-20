CPNG INVESTOR ALERT: Coupang, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Coupang Class Action Lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman is notifying investors in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) that the lead plaintiff deadline in pending securities class action litigation against the company and certain executives is February 17, 2026.

The firm is examining the alleged claims that Coupang misled investors by misrepresenting the propriety of its cybersecurity protocols and controls and concealing a breach that purportedly allowed a former employee to access massive amounts of sensitive customer data.

Investors who purchased Coupang (CPNG) securities between May 7, 2025, and December 16, 2025, and suffered significant losses are encouraged to contact the firm.

CPNG Case at a Glance

Key Detail Information for CPNG Investors Ticker Symbol CPNG (NYSE) Lead Plaintiff Deadline February 17, 2026 Expanded Class Period May 7, 2025 – December 16, 2025 Key Allegation Delayed disclosure of breach detected on Nov. 18

The Alleged Disclosure Discrepancy in the Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Securities Class Action:

The complaint focuses on the propriety of Coupang's assurances to investors of the "technical and administrative safeguard measures in place to ensure that users' personal information is not stolen, leaked, forged or damaged while processing the information." The complaint alleges that the falsity of these statements was purportedly revealed over a series of disclosures.

The Infiltration Revealed : On Nov. 29, 2025, Coupang Corp. disclosed that its internal systems were infiltrated, resulting in "unauthorized personal data access" involving "about 33.7 million" customer accounts in Korea. Coupang further explained that "it is believed that unauthorized access to personal information began on June 24, 2025, via overseas servers."





: On Nov. 29, 2025, Coupang Corp. disclosed that its internal systems were infiltrated, resulting in "unauthorized personal data access" involving "about 33.7 million" customer accounts in Korea. Coupang further explained that "it is believed that unauthorized access to personal information began on June 24, 2025, via overseas servers." Executive Departure : On Dec. 10, 2025, before markets opened, Coupang announced that its CEO, Park Dae-joon, had resigned "in connection with the recent personal information leak incident," and that Coupang appointed its Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel, Harold Rogers, as Coupang Corp.'s interim CEO.





: On Dec. 10, 2025, before markets opened, Coupang announced that its CEO, Park Dae-joon, had resigned "in connection with the recent personal information leak incident," and that Coupang appointed its Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel, Harold Rogers, as Coupang Corp.'s interim CEO. Delayed Disclosure and Regulatory Involvement : On Dec. 16, 2025, Coupang acknowledged that it "became aware of a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to customer accounts" on Nov. 18, 2025 (i.e., 11 days before public disclosure). The company further disclosed that "a former employee may have obtained the name, phone number, delivery address, and email address associated with up to 33 million customer accounts[.]" Coupang also informed investors that "Korean regulators have initiated investigations with which Coupang is fully cooperating."





: On Dec. 16, 2025, Coupang acknowledged that it "became aware of a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to customer accounts" on Nov. 18, 2025 (i.e., 11 days before public disclosure). The company further disclosed that "a former employee may have obtained the name, phone number, delivery address, and email address associated with up to 33 million customer accounts[.]" Coupang also informed investors that "Korean regulators have initiated investigations with which Coupang is fully cooperating." Post-Class Period Events: After the Class Period, on Dec. 29, 2025, Coupang announced a 1.685 trillion won (over $1 billion) compensation plan "to restore customer trust." Moreover, media outlets recently reported that Coupang's interim CEO Rogers had left South Korea in early January 2026 despite a police summons for questioning regarding the breach.

"We are investigating whether Coupang knew but failed to disclose that its cybersecurity procedures and practices were inadequate," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation of the alleged claims in the pending suit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the relevance of the "Authentication Key" issue? Media outlets have reported that the breach was purportedly carried out by a former employee potentially using authentication keys that remained valid and unattended for an extended period (possibly set for five to ten years). We are investigating the validity of these reports and in turn whether Coupang's public claims about cybersecurity protocols were false.

What is the Lead Plaintiff deadline? The deadline is February 17, 2026. Class members can petition the court to lead the litigation.

