CPower Extends Distributed Energy Resource Strategy with New Executive Hires

BALTIMORE, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CPower Energy Management (" CPower "), a leading energy solutions provider, today announced six new hires to extend the company's authority and position in Distributed Energy Resources (DERs). CPower helps commercial and industrial customers maximize the profitability and sustainability of their energy resources, while ensuring utilities and regulators maintain grid resiliency and reliability. The new CPower team members will help:

Expand the company's expertise in energy storage, electric vehicles and other DERs, as well as help its customers plan for FERC Order 2222 planning and compliance:

Ben Pickard – Vice President, Corporate Development: Brings more than 15 years of experience in investing, strategy, and new business creation at multiple scales in distributed and renewable energy, utilities, real estate and industrials.

Brings more than 15 years of experience in investing, strategy, and new business creation at multiple scales in distributed and renewable energy, utilities, real estate and industrials.

Darren Hammell – Director, Energy Storage: Specializes in renewable microgrids, distributed generation, electric vehicles and energy storage. Previous co-founder of Princeton Power Systems, advisor and teacher at Princeton University .



Specializes in renewable microgrids, distributed generation, electric vehicles and energy storage. Previous co-founder of Princeton Power Systems, advisor and teacher at . Amplify customer needs and expertise within critical industry verticals that are informing the evolution of electricity markets:

Ed Toppi – Vice President, Sales Operations: Brings more than 20 years of experience in the electricity industry—from generation to competitive retail supply to distributed energy resources and emerging energy technologies in deregulated markets. Served as a key member of the Customized Energy Solutions management team since 2006.

Brings more than 20 years of experience in the electricity industry—from generation to competitive retail supply to distributed energy resources and emerging energy technologies in deregulated markets. Served as a key member of the Customized Energy Solutions management team since 2006.

KC Mares, Director, Industry Strategy – Data Centers: Brings more than 20 years experience helping to design, build and operate the lowest cost and most efficient data centers in 20 countries, and recently led factory engineering and battery production engineering for Tesla.



Brings more than 20 years experience helping to design, build and operate the lowest cost and most efficient data centers in 20 countries, and recently led factory engineering and battery production engineering for Tesla. Ensure energy user and grid operator alignment with rapidly evolving market and regulatory dynamics that will help shape the future of the grid:

Kenneth Schisler – Vice President, Regulatory Affairs: Offers executive, regulatory and government affairs experience as Former Chairman of the Maryland Public Services Commission and market development and regulatory affairs executive for EnerNOC, Enel X and Vicinity Energy.

Offers executive, regulatory and government affairs experience as Former Chairman of the Maryland Public Services Commission and market development and regulatory affairs executive for EnerNOC, Enel X and Vicinity Energy.

Nancy Chafetz – Senior Director, Regulatory and Government Affairs – New England: Brings more than 15 years of experience in the regulatory arena, with deep expertise in the New England electricity markets. Served on the leadership team for the New England Power Pool (NEPOOL) from 2017 through 2020 in her role as Head of New England Wholesale Regulatory Policy at Direct Energy and prior to that, Director of Market Intelligence at Customized Energy Solutions.

"By adding six industry veterans to our Energy Storage, Sales and Regulatory teams, we're expanding the expertise of CPower's core practice areas. Our newest hires will help us more effectively facilitate our commercial and industrial customers' DER adoption and demand-side management program participation; driving superior economics while supporting a cleaner and more reliable grid," said John Horton, president and CEO, CPower.

Learn more about CPower's full team of industry experts.

About CPower Energy Management

CPower Energy Management is a leading energy solutions provider guiding customers towards a clean and dependable energy future. We maximize the value of our customers' electricity loads, facility assets and distributed energy resources. Since launching in 2007, we've grown to offer more than 50 grid operator and utility energy programs to more than 11,000 sites across North America. Our presence across five deregulated utility markets allows us to manage more than 4.2 GW of customer load and provide energy to the grid in North America when it's needed most. CPower is based in Baltimore, Maryland and is owned by LS Power, a leading development, investment and operating company focused on the power and energy infrastructure sector. For more information, visit: www.cpowerenergymanagement.com.

SOURCE CPower Energy Management

Related Links

http://www.cpowerenergymanagement.com

